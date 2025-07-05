SRH Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely List Of Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Will Retain

They finished sixth in IPL 2025 with 13 points.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to rebuild their team through the IPL 2026 Auction following a disappointing campaign this year. The runners-up of the 2024 edition finished sixth in IPL 2025 with six wins and seven defeats.
For most part of the season, the Sunrisers looked like a shadow of the team they were in the earlier edition. The team management is likely to make some big calls ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Here we take a look at the likely SRH Retention List, players who could be released, and their potential targets in the next auction.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to address the issues that plagued them in the previous edition. Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely SRH Retention List:
SRH boast of a few bonafide T20 superstars along with some promising young talent. Here are potential names they are likely to retain:
Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to let go of a few underperformers or ageing players to free up the purse. Here’s the expected SRH Released Players List:
These are the top players who struggled for form in the previous season and could find themselves in the auction pool:
Here’s how the SRH squad might look after retentions and releases:
Category: Retained
Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Smaran Ravichandran, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey.
Category: Released
Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Wiaan Mulder, Sachin Baby, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar.
Captaincy Status
Pat Cummins is expected to continue leading the franchise.
SRH need to strengthen their bowling attack and the lower middle order. Their likely target:
Glenn Phillips (Auction) – A power-hitter down the order who can be a handy off-spin option, Glenn Phillips could be a great fit at SRH. Gujarat Titans could release him after not showing any trust.
Marco Jansen (Trade) – SRH could look to get Marco Jansen through a trade from Punjab Kings. The left-arm pace all-rounder has played for them in the past and is part of the sister franchise in the SA20.
Shahbaz Ahmed (Auction) – SRH needs a domestic all-rounder, who can bat in the middle order. Shahbaz Ahmed fits the profile perfectly.
Wanindu Hasaranga (Auction) – The Sri Lankan wrist-spin all-rounder has played for the franchise before. They could look to bring him back to bolster their spin department.
Likely names include Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Pat Cummins, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, and Ishan Kishan.
Possible releases include Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, and Wiaan Mulder.
Focus on squad balance and plugging holes in the bowling department.
