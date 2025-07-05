SRH Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely List Of Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Will Retain

They finished sixth in IPL 2025 with 13 points.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to rebuild their team through the IPL 2026 Auction following a disappointing campaign this year. The runners-up of the 2024 edition finished sixth in IPL 2025 with six wins and seven defeats.

For most part of the season, the Sunrisers looked like a shadow of the team they were in the earlier edition. The team management is likely to make some big calls ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Here we take a look at the likely SRH Retention List, players who could be released, and their potential targets in the next auction.

SRH Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to address the issues that plagued them in the previous edition. Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely SRH Retention List:

Which Players Could Be Retained By SRH?

SRH boast of a few bonafide T20 superstars along with some promising young talent. Here are potential names they are likely to retain:

Heinrich Klaasen – One of the best T20 batters in the world whom they retained at the first slot ahead of the 2025 auction

– One of the best T20 batters in the world whom they retained at the first slot ahead of the 2025 auction Travis Head – Amongst the most fearsome batters in the game

– Amongst the most fearsome batters in the game Abhishek Sharma – High-intent Indian batter with a good track record

– High-intent Indian batter with a good track record Pat Cummins – Captain of the side and the pace-bowling spearhead

– Captain of the side and the pace-bowling spearhead Nitish Kumar Reddy – Comes with a rare skill set that is Indian pace all-rounder

– Comes with a rare skill set that is Indian pace all-rounder Harshal Patel – Death overs specialist

– Death overs specialist Ishan Kishan – Indian top order batter with high intent

Final Likely players to be retained by SRH

Heinrich Klaasen

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma

Pat Cummins

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Harshal Patel

Ishan Kishan

Aniket Verma

Jaydev Unadkat

Kamindu Mendis

Zeeshan Ansari

Smaran Ravichandran

Brydon Carse

Eshan Malinga

Harsh Dubey

SRH Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to let go of a few underperformers or ageing players to free up the purse. Here’s the expected SRH Released Players List:

Which Players Could Be Released By SRH?

These are the top players who struggled for form in the previous season and could find themselves in the auction pool:

Mohammed Shami – Fitness concerns and is past his best years

– Fitness concerns and is past his best years Adam Zampa – Unproven in the IPL

– Unproven in the IPL Wiaan Mulder – Doesn’t fit in the playing XI in these conditions

– Doesn’t fit in the playing XI in these conditions Simarjeet Singh – Looked all over the place in the limited opportunities

Likely Full SRH Released Players List

Mohammed Shami

Adam Zampa

Simarjeet Singh

Wiaan Mulder

Sachin Baby

Atharva Taide

Abhinav Manohar

Rahul Chahar

Likely SRH Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the SRH squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Smaran Ravichandran, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey.

Category: Released

Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Wiaan Mulder, Sachin Baby, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar.

Captaincy Status

Pat Cummins is expected to continue leading the franchise.

What To Expect From SRH At The IPL 2026 Auction?

SRH need to strengthen their bowling attack and the lower middle order. Their likely target:

A power-hitter in the lower middle-order

An experienced wrist spinner

An Indian spin all-rounder

Indian seamers

Potential Key Targets For SRH at IPL 2026 Auction

Glenn Phillips (Auction) – A power-hitter down the order who can be a handy off-spin option, Glenn Phillips could be a great fit at SRH. Gujarat Titans could release him after not showing any trust.

Marco Jansen (Trade) – SRH could look to get Marco Jansen through a trade from Punjab Kings. The left-arm pace all-rounder has played for them in the past and is part of the sister franchise in the SA20.

Shahbaz Ahmed (Auction) – SRH needs a domestic all-rounder, who can bat in the middle order. Shahbaz Ahmed fits the profile perfectly.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Auction) – The Sri Lankan wrist-spin all-rounder has played for the franchise before. They could look to bring him back to bolster their spin department.

FAQs

Which players could be retained by SRH?

Likely names include Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Pat Cummins, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, and Ishan Kishan.

Which players could be released by SRH?

Possible releases include Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, and Wiaan Mulder.

What is SRH’s strategy ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction?

Focus on squad balance and plugging holes in the bowling department.

