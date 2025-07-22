SRH Star Could Push For Release To Aim At Bigger Bid At IPL 2026 Auction

He scored only 182 runs at a strike rate of 118.95 in the IPL 2025.

Star Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy may seek to be released from his franchise to make chances for higher bids in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. Previously, the Hyderabad management acquired the youngster for INR 20 lakhs in the IPL 2023 auction. But an extraordinary performance from the 22-year-old in IPL 2024, followed by a stunning Test debut, saw SRH retain him for a huge price of INR 6 crore ahead of the latest season of this cash-rich league.

All matches (54) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 County Championship Division Two, 2025 ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL 144/3 HKG 140/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 133/7 SAM 132/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG – SAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA 139/6 ML 134/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Northern Ireland County Championship Division Two, 2025 GLO – LAN 75/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W 38/0 STO-W 37/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W 89/5 DIF-W 95/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W 5/0 ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 35/5 NVR 62/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 147/8 CCC 128/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – CW-W – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W 49/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Manchester India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 RLC – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY 83/7 NBA 113/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – KNY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA – NBA – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW 47/0 MMS 216/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – VMK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 192/5 SGT 180/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS 85/2 MAK – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 AAC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA 134/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

Nitish Kumar Reddy in IPL 2025

After a stellar outing in the IPL 2024, the young all-rounder earned his maiden national team call-up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series 2024-25. The 22-year-old scored 303 runs at a strike rate of 142.92 and scalped three wickets in 13 matches of the IPL 2024 for the Orange Army. Moreover, he continued to put up a stunning show in his debut India outing on Australian turf.

Reddy notched up 213 runs, including a hundred at the MCG and bagged five wickets in the latest BGT tour. However, he could not carry on with the momentum and struggled to regain his form in the IPL 2025. The youngster scored only 182 runs at a much lower strike rate of 118.95 this season. He also bowled just five overs throughout the season compared to his 13.1 overs in the previous season. However, Reddy scalped two wickets in those limited opportunities that he received and also improved his economy to 9.40.

ALSO READ:

KKR, CSK May Look to Acquire Reddy If SRH Releases Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

Even after enduring a rough patch in the latest IPL season, the youngster may create a bidding war at the IPL 2026 auction due to his immense potential. The chances of getting picked for a higher price by other franchises would increase further if he could produce another brilliant performance in the ongoing red-ball tour against England and also in the upcoming fixtures.

IPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) may release their costliest buy of the latest season, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, after a dismal outing with just 142 runs in 11 matches. They may look for Reddy to replace him in the squad. On the other hand, five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might also be keen to include him in the squad in place of Vijay Shankar.

The 34-year-old has had consecutive poor IPL seasons, with just 83 runs in seven matches at a below-par strike rate of 115.28 for the Gujarat Titans, followed by 118 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 129.67 for the Men in Yellow. His only half-century in the last two seasons came against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025. However, if the youngster makes an appearance in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction, his current franchise SRH, may also re-buy him by using the RTM card.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.