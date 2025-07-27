‘I’ll Always Stand by This Team’ – SRH Star Dismisses Transfer Talks Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has cleared the air regarding speculations of a possible move away from the franchise for the next Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season. Notably, the 22-year-old was acquired by the Hyderabad team for just INR 20 lakhs in the IPL 2023 auction but an extraordinary performance in IPL 2024 saw him get retained for an increased price of INR 6 crore for the IPL 2025 season.
However, with his stocks rising along with his India debut last year, there were reports claiming that the dynamic right-hander would look to go back to the auction pool in a bid to demand a higher price and also a better role.
However, NKR removed all ambiguity and rumours by taking to his official account on social media handle X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,
“I tend to stay away from the noise, but some things deserve clarity. My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect, and years of shared passion. I’ll always stand by this team.”
The SRH talent had a subpar IPL 2025 season, scoring 182 runs at a strike rate of 118.95 and got to bowl just five overs and snared two wickets.
In contrast, in IPL 2024, Reddy looked much more threatening with his 303-run season at a strike rate of 142.92 and bowled 13 overs, returning with three wickets.
Given his tremendous potential, NKR would be a hot commodity if he goes to the auction but for now it seems that the cricketer is content staying with SRH for the foreseeable future.
The youngster, who was part of the India squad for the ongoing five-match England series, has now been ruled out of the remainder of the tour. Nitish suffered a knee injury ahead of the ENG vs IND 4th Test at Manchester after a gym incident. In the two games he played, Reddy managed just 45 runs across four innings and picked up three scalps from the 28 overs he bowled.
