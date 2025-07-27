‘I’ll Always Stand by This Team’ – SRH Star Dismisses Transfer Talks Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has cleared the air regarding speculations of a possible move away from the franchise for the next Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season. Notably, the 22-year-old was acquired by the Hyderabad team for just INR 20 lakhs in the IPL 2023 auction but an extraordinary performance in IPL 2024 saw him get retained for an increased price of INR 6 crore for the IPL 2025 season.

All matches (36) Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN 182/7 LUX 145/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 AUST 154/3 ROM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – ESM – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH 172/6 JIHCC 134/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN 132/3 ALZ 171/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC 99/5 MXC 100/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK 105/6 MBMS 108/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC 77/7 KLG 78/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP 95/4 SWCL 89/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MXC – SWCL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – FRC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY 116/4 NIG 113/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – UGA 4/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – TBC – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 SAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – EDC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

However, with his stocks rising along with his India debut last year, there were reports claiming that the dynamic right-hander would look to go back to the auction pool in a bid to demand a higher price and also a better role.

However, NKR removed all ambiguity and rumours by taking to his official account on social media handle X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,

“I tend to stay away from the noise, but some things deserve clarity. My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect, and years of shared passion. I’ll always stand by this team.”

I tend to stay away from the noise, but some things deserve clarity. My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect, and years of shared passion.

I’ll always stand by this team. 🧡 — Nitish Kumar Reddy (@NKReddy07) July 27, 2025

ALSO READ:

Nitish Kumar Reddy in IPL 2025

The SRH talent had a subpar IPL 2025 season, scoring 182 runs at a strike rate of 118.95 and got to bowl just five overs and snared two wickets.

In contrast, in IPL 2024, Reddy looked much more threatening with his 303-run season at a strike rate of 142.92 and bowled 13 overs, returning with three wickets.

Given his tremendous potential, NKR would be a hot commodity if he goes to the auction but for now it seems that the cricketer is content staying with SRH for the foreseeable future.

SRH star currently nursing injury

The youngster, who was part of the India squad for the ongoing five-match England series, has now been ruled out of the remainder of the tour. Nitish suffered a knee injury ahead of the ENG vs IND 4th Test at Manchester after a gym incident. In the two games he played, Reddy managed just 45 runs across four innings and picked up three scalps from the 28 overs he bowled.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.