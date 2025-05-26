News
SRH Youngster Harsh Dubey Labelled As Future India Red Ball Prospect After Special Impact in IPL 2025
SRH Youngster Labelled As Future India Red Ball Prospect After Special Impact in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 26, 2025 - 3 min read

He has scalped five wickets in three matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Harsh Dubey has earned immense praise from their head coach Daniel Vettori. The youngster, who replaced an injured Smaran Ravichandran in the SRH squad, scalped three wickets at an economy of 8.50 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 last night.

“We’re very pleased with what he has done since he has come into the team. Obviously a very clever bowler, understands conditions well, understands how he needs to bowl and can mix it up. I suppose we were desperate for that little bit of control, and he’s been able to do that in all three games he’s played,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Harsh Dubey Impressed Head Coach Daniel Vettori

After his recent heroics with the ball, SRH head coach Vettori revealed that they are planning to utilise his batting skills as well, in the next season of this cash-rich league. He acknowledged the huge opportunities ahead of the 22-year-old that will help him gain more experience.

“The great thing for him is that between now and the next IPL, he’s going to play a lot of cricket. Whether it’s for India A or his domestic team [Vidarbha]. He’s going to get a huge amount of opportunities. So we believe he can grow as a bowler and also as a batter, because the batting part of him was a big part of our decision-making too,” he stated.

ALSO READ:

Former SRH Coach Tom Moody on the Youngster’s Future

The IPL 2016 winning coach Tom Moody has opined that Dubey could be equally successful in Test cricket, like the T20s, for his spin-bowling techniques. The former Australia player further explained how the pace variation helps him to spin it off the pitch.

“One thing I have observed with him is when he changes his pace, he doesn’t lose the integrity of the shape of the ball. He’s still got overspin on the ball. So when he’s looking to bowl quicker, he’s still got that overspin on the ball,. Therefore the ball then drops and it really kicks off the surface, spins off the surface. I see him as a Test bowler as much as a T20 bowler. I look at him and think, ‘Wow! Imagine facing this guy on a turning track’,” added Moody.

Notably, the all-rounder has made the most of his limited opportunities. He has scalped five wickets in just three matches this season. Last night, he dismissed star batter Rinku Singh and Windies power-hitter Andre Russell in successive deliveries. He also bagged the wicket of Ramandeep Singh.

However, his franchise also ended their IPL 2025 campaign on a high. Last season runner-up SRH has had a poor outing in this season. Despite having almost the same core as last year, they failed to turn up the momentum.

However, with last night’s comprehensive 110-run victory over KKR, the Men in Orange finished off their season with six wins out of 14 league-stage matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

