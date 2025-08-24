Star LSG Batter Returns to Form With Quickfire Cameo After A Dismal Show in IPL 2025

He managed to score only 153 runs in 11 matches of the IPL 2025.

Star Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) player David Miller has finally put an end to his continuing rough patch to make a stunning comeback in the ongoing The Hundred 2025. His smashing cameo at an astonishing strike rate of 231.25, which included five over-boundaries, proved to be the deciding factor as the Northern Superchargers edged out the reigning champions Oval Invincibles by 16 runs.

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles

The Northern Superchargers openers, Zak Crawley (49 off 25) and Dawid Malan (34 off 21), provided a brilliant start to their innings with a 76-run opening partnership off 39 balls, after being put to bat first. Skipper Harry Brook (56 of 27) continued that blazing momentum to notch up his maiden half-century of the season at a blistering strike rate of 207.41.

South African batter Miller also lit up the ground with his quickfire 37 runs off just 16 deliveries to power the Superchargers to 198/4. Previously, the batter also played a pulsating 38-run knock at a fierce strike rate of 172.72 against the Manchester Originals. The finisher has put up 75 runs in three innings of the season so far at a blazing strike rate of 192.30.

However, The Hundred 2024 champions, Oval Invincibles, also showcased a tough fight but ultimately failed to chase the target. With this win, the Superchargers tied the Invincibles in the points table, with five victories in seven league-stage fixtures.

Will LSG Retain David Miller Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction?

The INR 3 crores recruit had a successful three-year stint with the Gujarat Titans (GT) since the IPL 2022, with 950 runs at a strike rate of 145.26. Following his release from the IPL 2022 champions’ camp, the LSG roped him in for INR 7.50 crores in the IPL 2025 player auction.

But the Proteas hard-hitter endured a tough outing in his new franchise. He managed to score only 153 runs in 11 matches at a below-par strike rate of 127.50. The team also had an average campaign as they finished the league stage in seventh place in the points table.

The franchise would look to rebuild their squad ahead of the next IPL season. If Miller continues his current fierce form in the upcoming matches, it may propel the franchise to rethink their retention plans before heading towards the IPL 2026 auction.