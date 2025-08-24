News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Star Rajasthan Royals Player Dhruv Jurel's Lean Patch Continues, Likely To Be Released Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Star Rajasthan Royals Player’s Lean Patch Continues, Likely To Be Released Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 24, 2025
2 min read

He scored 333 runs at a strike rate of 156.34 in the IPL 2025.

Star Rajasthan Royals Player Dhruv Jurel's Lean Patch Continues, Likely To Be Released Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Star Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is yet to come out of his prolonged struggling phase. The INR 14 core recruit had three botched chases to his name in the latest Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Currently, he has also failed to turn things around in the ongoing UP T20 League 2025.

Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
MI Emirates Development MIEDM

Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Central Delhi Kings CDK

167/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
Romania ROM

129/6

Czech Republic CZR

133/7

Czech Republic beat Romania by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
Romania ROM

143/4

Czech Republic CZR

155/3

Czech Republic beat Romania by 12 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

57/4

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
Austria AUST

155/6

Belgium BEL

154/10

Austria beat Belgium by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Durham DURH

48/2

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Northamptonshire NOR

62/2

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Kent KENT

81/1

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Essex ESS

83/1

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Sussex SUSS

45/3

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Leicester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Leicestershire LEI

Worcestershire WOR

72/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Hampshire HAM

Derbyshire DER

0/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Nottinghamshire NOT

Surrey SURR

1/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
Qatar QAT

Kenya KNY

24/1

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
Papua New Guinea PNG

52/0

Kuwait KWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
25 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Jersey JER

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Germany Women GER-W

3/0

Ireland Women IRE-W

223/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Italy Women ITA-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Calicut Globstars CAGS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

149/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
24 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

117/7

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – South Mackay
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
Australia AUS

423/2

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Ipswich IPS

116/10

Toombul TMB

119/2

Toombul beat Ipswich by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Brisbane City
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

149/5

Wynnum Manly WYN

148/10

Sandgate Redcliffe beat Wynnum Manly by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Wellington Point
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Redlands RLS

173/6

Sunshine Coast SSC

158/10

Redlands beat Sunshine Coast by 15 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Brisbane City
T20 Max Competition, 2025
South Brisbane SBB

2/0

Western Suburbs WSS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Robina
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Gold Coast GCT

133/7

University of Queensland UOQ

132/8

Gold Coast beat University of Queensland by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Northern Suburbs NSBB

187/8

Valley VLLY

232/4

Valley beat Northern Suburbs by 45 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Northern Suburbs NSBB

Gold Coast GCT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
24 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
25 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

120/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

130/10

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

131/4

Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Chicago Kingsmen by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – The Gardens
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Pakistan Shaheens PS

107/10

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

155/8

Perth Scorchers Academy beat Pakistan Shaheens by 48 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

190/6

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

205/2

Perth Scorchers Academy beat Adelaide Strikers Academy by 15 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

157/5

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings

Dhruv Jurel’s Struggling Form Continues in UP T20 League 2025

Notably, Jurel has adapted to a new role in the ongoing T20 League of Uttar Pradesh. The batter, who usually features in a finisher’s role, is currently seen to be playing as an opener for his UP T20 franchise. However, the Gorakhpur Lions captain has managed to score only 84 runs in four matches of the tournament so far at a sub-par strike rate of 118.31.

The batter’s best came against the Meerut Mavericks when he scored 38 runs, which included six boundaries, but at a poor strike rate of 118.75. Though the 24-year-old improved his strike rate to 161.11 in the following match against the Lucknow Falcons, he failed to continue the momentum and was dismissed early after scoring 29 runs.

ALSO READ:

The gloveman has also failed to put up a noteworthy performance in his limited opportunities while donning the Indian kit. Since his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2024, the player has managed to score just 12 runs in four matches. Jurel’s Test stats are also quite average, with just one fifty-plus score in eight innings so far.

Rajasthan Royals Might Not Retain Dhruv Jurel Ahead of IPL 2026

The keeper-batter made himself part of an unwanted record in the IPL 2025. He failed to chase reachable targets in three consecutive matches against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), respectively, alongside West Indies’ finisher Shimron Hetmyer.

However, the WI star has made a stunning comeback in the following franchise league matches. After a successful show in the recently concluded Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 and the T20I home T20I series against Australia, the big-hitter is also continuing a similar form in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025.

The RR had retained these players for a combined INR 25 crores. Despite the IPL 2025 debacle, the star Caribbean player might become a crucial retention contender, following his recent performances. But after the continued struggle of Jurel, the management may decide to move on from him ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.

Dhruv Jurel
Gorakhpur Lions
IPL 2026 retentions
Rajasthan Royals
RR
UP T20 League 2025
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

CSK Youngster Dewald Brevis Narrates Heart-warming Incident, Reveals How He Asked RCB Legend AB de Villiers for His Number

CSK Youngster Narrates Heart-warming Incident, Reveals How He Asked RCB Legend for His Number

He notched up 225 runs in just six matches for CSK at a blistering strike rate of 180.
1:10 pm
Sreejita Sen
Vijaykumar Vyshak IPL 2026 Auction Punjab Kings Maharaja Trophy T20 League 2025

Punjab Kings Pacer Produces Fiery Spell in Maharaja Trophy T20 2025, Raises Retention Hopes Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He took four wickets in IPL 2025.
1:41 pm
Aditya Ighe
Star LSG Batter David Miller Returns to Form With Quickfire Cameo in The Hundred 2025 After Dismal Show in IPL 2025

Star LSG Batter Returns to Form With Quickfire Cameo After A Dismal Show in IPL 2025

He managed to score only 153 runs in 11 matches of the IPL 2025.
10:47 am
Sreejita Sen
Afghanistan have announced their squad for the upcoming tri-series and Asia Cup 2025, with several IPL stars featuring in the side.

Mumbai Indians, CSK, and KKR Players Included in a Star-Studded Afghanistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan have not played any T20I this year.
9:56 am
Darpan Jain

Another Day, Another Fifty! SRH Young Sensation Turns Consistency Into a Ticket for IPL 2026 Retention

He showed his power and range-hitting to help his team win the contest.
9:08 am
Darpan Jain
Plucked Out of Thin Air! SRH Star Abhinav Manohar Takes Unreal One-Handed Catch in Maharaja Trophy T20 2025 [WATCH]

Plucked Out of Thin Air! SRH Star Takes Unreal One-Handed Catch in Maharaja Trophy T20 2025 [WATCH]

10:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.