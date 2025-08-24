Star Rajasthan Royals Player’s Lean Patch Continues, Likely To Be Released Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He scored 333 runs at a strike rate of 156.34 in the IPL 2025.

Star Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is yet to come out of his prolonged struggling phase. The INR 14 core recruit had three botched chases to his name in the latest Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Currently, he has also failed to turn things around in the ongoing UP T20 League 2025.

Dhruv Jurel’s Struggling Form Continues in UP T20 League 2025

Notably, Jurel has adapted to a new role in the ongoing T20 League of Uttar Pradesh. The batter, who usually features in a finisher’s role, is currently seen to be playing as an opener for his UP T20 franchise. However, the Gorakhpur Lions captain has managed to score only 84 runs in four matches of the tournament so far at a sub-par strike rate of 118.31.

The batter’s best came against the Meerut Mavericks when he scored 38 runs, which included six boundaries, but at a poor strike rate of 118.75. Though the 24-year-old improved his strike rate to 161.11 in the following match against the Lucknow Falcons, he failed to continue the momentum and was dismissed early after scoring 29 runs.

The gloveman has also failed to put up a noteworthy performance in his limited opportunities while donning the Indian kit. Since his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2024, the player has managed to score just 12 runs in four matches. Jurel’s Test stats are also quite average, with just one fifty-plus score in eight innings so far.

Rajasthan Royals Might Not Retain Dhruv Jurel Ahead of IPL 2026

The keeper-batter made himself part of an unwanted record in the IPL 2025. He failed to chase reachable targets in three consecutive matches against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), respectively, alongside West Indies’ finisher Shimron Hetmyer.

However, the WI star has made a stunning comeback in the following franchise league matches. After a successful show in the recently concluded Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 and the T20I home T20I series against Australia, the big-hitter is also continuing a similar form in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025.

The RR had retained these players for a combined INR 25 crores. Despite the IPL 2025 debacle, the star Caribbean player might become a crucial retention contender, following his recent performances. But after the continued struggle of Jurel, the management may decide to move on from him ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.