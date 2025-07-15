News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Star RCB and KKR Players Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey Grab Highest Deals At Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Star RCB and KKR Players Grab Highest Deals At Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 15, 2025
2 min read

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 will commence on August 11.

Star RCB and KKR Players Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey Grab Highest Deals At Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 is set to kick off its fourth edition next month. Six teams, named Gulbarga Mystics, Hubli Tigers, Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters, Mangaluru Dragons, Mysuru Warriors and Shivamogga Lions, will be engaged in a fiery battle to claim the title. The 20-over league will commence on August 11, with the final scheduled to take place on August 27. All the matches will be played at the prestigious M. Chinnaswamy Stadium of Bengaluru.

Live – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
Malaysia Women MAL-W

29/3

Assam Women ASM-W

208/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Strass Rising Stars SRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

39/2

City Cricket Club CCC

137/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Central Stags CD

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
South Africa SA

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

Devdutt Padikkal Becomes Biggest Purchase of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player caused an intense bidding war at the Maharaja Trophy auction hall. Ultimately, the Hubli Tigers acquired the 25-year-old for the highest bid of INR 13.20 lakhs. Previously, he led the Gulbarga Mystics in the Maharaja Trophy 2024 edition.

Another two Karnataka players, Manish Pandey and Abhinav Manohar, were among the top priorities of the franchises. Both of them secured the joint-highest deals of this season for INR 12.20 lakhs. Padikkal’s team, Hubli Tigers, acquired the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster Manohar, while veteran batter Manish, who represents the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, was picked by the Mysore Warriors.

ALSO READ:

Padikkal for RCB in IPL 2025

The youngster also showcased a brilliant form in the recently concluded IPL 2025. After a dismal season for the Lucknow Super Giants, where he managed to score only 38 runs in seven matches at a dismal strike rate of 71.70, Padikkal regained his form and notched up 247 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 150.61 for his debut IPL franchise, RCB.

Unfortunately, a hamstring injury sidelined him from participating in the final few league-stage fixtures and the knockout matches. Another former RCB player, Mayank Agarwal, replaced the southpaw in the squad. Eventually, the team went on to become the IPL 2025 champions.

On the other hand, Manohar scored only 61 runs with a strike rate of 100.00 in eight matches for SRH. However, Manish played some crucial knocks for the IPL 2024 champions KKR, to put up 92 runs in his limited appearances of three matches, at a strike rate of 141.54.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Abhinav Manohar
Devdutt Padikkal
IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025
Manish pandey
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

James Anderson Raises Hopes for IPL 2026 Auction Bid After LSG-Owned Manchester Originals Sign Him in Hundred 2025 Wildcard Pick

James Anderson Raises Hopes for IPL 2026 Auction Bid After LSG Co-Owned Manchester Originals Sign Him in Hundred 2025 Wildcard Pick

4:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
After a banter between Brook and Nitish, we look at four incidents where IPL teammates sledged each other in international cricket.

4 IPL Teammates Who Were Involved in On-Field Altercation During International Games Ft. Former SRH & RCB Teammates

While IPL has definitely played a role in reducing the banter and sledging, things still get heated sometimes.
2:22 pm
Darpan Jain
Delhi Capitals Star Mitchell Starc Breaks Record for Fastest Five-Wicket Haul in Test History

Delhi Capitals Star Breaks Record for Fastest Five-Wicket Haul in Test History

His final bowling figures were 7.3 overs, four maidens, nine runs and six wickets.
11:14 am
Sagar Paul
GT Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction Likely Final List Of Players Gujarat Titans Will Release

Gujarat Titans Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players GT Will Release

Gujarat Titans will look to clinch their second IPL title in 2026.
7:56 am
Vishnu PN
Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the league’s history after LSG bought him for INR 27 crores in the IPL 2025 auction.

3 Options for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Captaincy if Rishabh Pant Is Released Before IPL 2026 Auction

LSG might look to remove Pant before the IPL 2026 auction.
10:25 pm
Darpan Jain
[WATCH] CSK Sensation Dewald Brevis Dazzles With Hattrick of Sixes en Route Fiery 41(17), Wins Maiden POTM for South Africa

[WATCH] CSK Sensation Dewald Brevis Dazzles With Hattrick of Sixes en Route Fiery 41(17), Wins Maiden POTM for South Africa

9:20 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.