Star RCB and KKR Players Grab Highest Deals At Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 will commence on August 11.

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 is set to kick off its fourth edition next month. Six teams, named Gulbarga Mystics, Hubli Tigers, Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters, Mangaluru Dragons, Mysuru Warriors and Shivamogga Lions, will be engaged in a fiery battle to claim the title. The 20-over league will commence on August 11, with the final scheduled to take place on August 27. All the matches will be played at the prestigious M. Chinnaswamy Stadium of Bengaluru.

Devdutt Padikkal Becomes Biggest Purchase of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player caused an intense bidding war at the Maharaja Trophy auction hall. Ultimately, the Hubli Tigers acquired the 25-year-old for the highest bid of INR 13.20 lakhs. Previously, he led the Gulbarga Mystics in the Maharaja Trophy 2024 edition.

Another two Karnataka players, Manish Pandey and Abhinav Manohar, were among the top priorities of the franchises. Both of them secured the joint-highest deals of this season for INR 12.20 lakhs. Padikkal’s team, Hubli Tigers, acquired the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster Manohar, while veteran batter Manish, who represents the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, was picked by the Mysore Warriors.

Padikkal for RCB in IPL 2025

The youngster also showcased a brilliant form in the recently concluded IPL 2025. After a dismal season for the Lucknow Super Giants, where he managed to score only 38 runs in seven matches at a dismal strike rate of 71.70, Padikkal regained his form and notched up 247 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 150.61 for his debut IPL franchise, RCB.

Unfortunately, a hamstring injury sidelined him from participating in the final few league-stage fixtures and the knockout matches. Another former RCB player, Mayank Agarwal, replaced the southpaw in the squad. Eventually, the team went on to become the IPL 2025 champions.

On the other hand, Manohar scored only 61 runs with a strike rate of 100.00 in eight matches for SRH. However, Manish played some crucial knocks for the IPL 2024 champions KKR, to put up 92 runs in his limited appearances of three matches, at a strike rate of 141.54.

