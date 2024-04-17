'That's how good...' - England teammate lavishes praise on Jos Buttler after incredible hundred in highest successful IPL run-chase

With more than half the side sent back to the pavilion, Buttler used his wealth of experience to pull the match back from the jaws of defeat.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler registered a scintillating century during their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a top-of-the-table clash in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Buttler's 60-ball 107 also ensured that the Royals registered the highest-ever successful run chase (224) in IPL history.

Buttler also went past Universe Boss Chris Gayle (6) for the most number of centuries in IPL by slamming his seventh ton and ranks second on the list, one shy of leader Virat Kohli (8).

With the contest almost conceded with more than half the side sent back to the pavilion, Buttler used his wealth of experience to pull the match back from the jaws of defeat.

Following the valiant knock, his England teammate and star all-rounder Ben Stokes heaped plaudits on Buttler.

Stokes took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Genuinly would have been more surprised if@josbuttler didn’t finish that game off when Powell got out,that’s how good the man is..his ability to read game situations and take emotion out of it is what set’s him apart."

Rajasthan Royals extends lead at the top

Speaking about Ben Stokes, he opted out of this edition of IPL owing to rehabilitation from a knee surgery he underwent after last year's ODI World Cup.

Earlier this month, Stokes also ruled himself out of the T20 World Cup, slated for June in a bid to extend his career as an all-rounder for the 'foreseeable future'.

Earlier in the match, KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine also slammed a ton - the first in his career across all formats. However, in the end it went in vain as Buttler's century overpowered it.

With the win, RR has now extended their lead at the top with 12 points from seven games. On the other hand, KKR will remain in the second spot despite a loss with eight points owing to a superior run-rate.

