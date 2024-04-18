'The moment he played that shot... ': Stuart Broad backs star DC player for T20 World Cup 2024

Former English cricketer Stuart Broad recently opined on the tough competition for the vacant spot of the wicket-keeper batter in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Several Indian cricketers are in contendership for the position of wicket-keeper batter, however, with the BCCI at to announce the 15 man squad for the global event, A continuous debate is surfacing on the Internet regarding the appropriate candidate for the position.

With the likes of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, the position is witnessing tough competition from these star Indian players. The ongoing 17th season of the IPL has been home to stellar performances from the players who are eyeing a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

Stuart Broad Backs Rishabh Pant to represent India in T-20 World Cup 2024

In a recent interview with star sports, the English pacer shed light on why Rishabh Pant is the ideal candidate to fill the spot of the wicket-keeper batter in the Indian squad for the upcoming marquee tournament. Broad highlighted Pant’s recent flick shot during the clash against KKR proves his abilities.

Ensuring a quick finish, ft Rishabh Pant & Sumit Kumar 🙌



A comprehensive all-round performance from Delhi Capitals helps them register their 3️⃣rd win of the season 😎



Recap the match on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #GTvDC pic.twitter.com/c2pyHArwE7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2024



“The selection for the Indian team is up in the air a little bit. You have some players pending in that team. Rishabh Pant's probably the one on whom there's a lot of discussion about. There was a shot I saw him play against KKR, a no-look flick over deep square leg for six. The moment he played that shot, I thought, he has got to be in that T20 World Cup squad. He's ready. He's good to go,” Stuart Broad said.

Coming back from a life threatening accident, Rishabh Pant has made a striking impact on the IPL with his bat and proving his abilities with the gloves behind the wickets while leading Delhi Capitals.

“He has taken a huge amount on, he's been out of the game for such a long period. He's captain, he's wicketkeeper, he's batting 3, 4, 5. There's a huge amount on his plate already. I'd like to see him be an Impact Sub in a couple of games, taking a bit of the workload off his shoulders. He's a match-winner, so I think if I was the selector, he'd be my wicketkeeper in the World Cup squad”, Broad added.

Delhi Capitals recently registered a magnificent victory by six wickets against Gujarat Titans at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad after dismissing the hosts for 89 runs.