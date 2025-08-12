News
Ravichandran Ashwin CSK
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘Not At His Peak’ – Former CSK Player’s Blunt Remark For Ravichandran Ashwin Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: August 12, 2025
3 min read

He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL.

Ravichandran Ashwin CSK

Subramaniam Badrinath, a former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player, shared his views on the latest rumours ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. He feels that the veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin brings a lot of value to the franchise, but citing his price tag, it’s not that significant.

Earlier, the spinner was roped in by the Chennai-based franchise for a massive INR 9.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. It also marked Ashwin’s return to the Yellow army after a long gap of eight years. But the veteran spinner played only nine games in the IPL 2025. He scalped only seven wickets at an average of 40.43 and an economy rate of 9.13.

According to reports, Ashwin had a conversation with CSK management regarding his future. He is reportedly flexible about withdrawing from the team. 

Subramaniam Badrinath Gives Reality Check To Ravichandran Ashwin

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Badrinath stated that Ashwin has not been in his purple patch for quite some time now. Therefore, he feels that Ashwin should be released from CSK.

“I feel Ashwin adds value to CSK, but not at INR 10 crore (INR 9.75 crore). In the IPL, you need to see the price point and the player. He is definitely not at his peak. That is why I have been maintaining from the start that Ashwin has to be released,” Badrinath said.

ALSO READ:

The 38-year-old player started his IPL career with CSK. Then, he went on to play for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals, before returning to the Yellow Army in 2025.

As of now, Ravichandran Ashwin has taken part in a total of 212 IPL matches. He has picked up 180 wickets. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the cash-rich league.

Subramaniam Badrinath’s Two Cents On Sanju Samson – CSK Saga

Badrinath also spoke about the rumours of Sanju Samson bidding adieu to Rajasthan Royals and joining Chennai Super Kings. He thinks the inclusion of Sanju could create chaos in the CSK squad going into the IPL 2026.

“We don’t know if MS Dhoni is going to continue playing or not. That decision has not yet been made. He might play a few matches, or he could play a few matches at Chepauk. There might be a brand value attached. He could attract a few brands. He might announce till the IPL season starts. The presence of Sanju Samson could create confusion, which is what I feel,” Badrinath added.

