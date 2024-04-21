Sunil Gavaskar suggests strong changes in T20 Cricket to bring parity between batters and bowlers after IPL 2024 carnage

Veteran Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently gave a stone message to the BCCI to bring parity between the batters and the bowlers after consecutive unrealistic totals recorded in IPL 2024. The 35th match of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad witnessed a 266-run total by the end of 20 overs in the 1st innings.

In the recently concluded match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the SRH batters smashed 18 boundaries and 22 sixes to lead the team towards the high total.

In a recent chat with the former cricketer Anjum Chopra, Sunil Gavaskar discussed that the BCCI needs to work on increasing the boundaries to give an edge to the bowlers in IPL 2024.

The cricketer turned commentator discussed pushing back the LED advertising boards and making the boundaries larger can make a significant difference to the team totals.

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar feels that this Rajasthan Royals youngster is on the radar of Indian selectors

Sunil Gavaskar urges the BCCI to create larger boundaries in IPL 2024

“I wouldn't suggest any changes to a cricket bat because they are all within regulations, but I have been saying this for a long time, increase the size of the boundary at every ground. Look at this ground today, there is enough space to take it back a little more by a couple of meters. It can often prove to be the difference between a catch and a sixer. You can push that LED or advertisement board even further so that the boundary rope can go back by 2-3 meters and that will make a difference. Otherwise, the bowlers are the only ones who will suffer,” Gavaskar discussed.

The former Indian captain highlighted that T20 cricket (with respect to recently conducted IPL matches) has become a practice session in the nets, where the batters send the ball flying across the park without the fear of losing their wickets, which often makes the matches boring.

“What we have been seeing in T20 cricket over the last few days is that this is batting like the coach tells in the nets, 'This is the last round,' and everybody starts swinging their bat around bang, bang whether they get out or not. It's enjoyable to a little extent, but after that it gets...not so exciting. I wanted to use a stronger word, but no,” he added.

The record breaking IPL 2024 season has seen several 250+ scores, which might affect the morale of the bowlers as they continue to struggle and concede runs.