Sunrisers Hyderabad Brydon Carse The Hundred 2025 ENG vs IND
indian-premier-league-ipl

Sunrisers Hyderabad All-Rounder To Miss The Hundred 2025; IPL 2026 Retention Chances Dwindle

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 6, 2025
4 min read

Uncapped cricketer roped in as replacement.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Brydon Carse The Hundred 2025 ENG vs IND

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Brydon Carse will miss The Hundred 2025 after featuring in a challenging Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Carse played a crucial part in helping England to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series before missing out on the last test. But India managed to make a dramatic comeback, winning the fifth Test and levelling the series 2-2.

Brydon Carse To Miss The Hundred 2025

Brydon Carse was set to play for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred 2025 but decided not to take part in the tournament to manage his workload. This marks his second consecutive year in which he pulled his name out of the competition. While this year’s decision was made to manage his workload, he was ruled out of the Hundred due to a betting ban last year. 

The franchise has named Lancashire quick Mitchell Stanley as Carse’s replacement. Notably, Stanley is Northern Superchargers’ head coach Andrew Flintoff’s favourite. He also holds the experience of playing for Manchester Originals in The Hundred in the 2022 edition. The right-arm pacer failed to make an impact and, as a result, wasn’t picked for the next couple of years. He has the experience of playing in all three formats for Lancashire. He has played one first-class match, four List A games, and 17 T20s. 

ALSO READ

Brydon Carse And His Workload

Before the five-match Test series against India, Carse was recovering from a left-toe injury that ruled him out of the Champions Trophy and Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He returned to competitive cricket in the ODI series against the West Indies at home as England secured a 3-0 series win. The 30-year-old features in the first of three T20I series against the Windies. He then missed the one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

Carse’s injury was so severe that he was thinking of cutting his toe off. But the medical staff asked him not to keep his balance after landing.

“At one stage I was going to bed thinking, ‘I think I could do this – I think I could get rid of my second toe,’ but then the medical staff said you need it for balance, so that was quickly ruled out,” Durham’s Carse said. “I try not to mention the toe in the changing room anymore because people are sick of it.”

After a limited game time, the right-arm pacer featured in the five-match series against India. He was among the only three pacers who played four or more matches. The Englishman bowled the third most overs (155) and the second most for England in the series after Chris Woakes (181). Additionally, Carse also faced 216 balls in four innings, making crucial contributions with the willow.

The rest will allow him to recover from the severe workload. England are scheduled to square off against South Africa at home for a three-match ODI and T20I series apiece. However, the all-rounder must be aiming to play in the Ashes 2025 and 2026 T20 World Cup. 

Brydon Carse’s IPL Retention in Danger?

Brydon Carse received the maiden IPL contract in the IPL 2025 mega auction. But the all-rounder missed the IPL 2025 due to a toe injury. Carse is having a decent run in the shortest format at the international level and has played impactful roles in England’s recent victories. The Englishman has taken 17 wickets in 11 T20I games at a modest economy of nine in T20Is. He also has amassed 43 runs in seven innings, striking at 126.47. His presence will not only provide balance to the SRH’s squad but also allow them to play an extra batter or bowler as per need.

The South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder replaced him in the squad for the IPL 2025 but failed to impress in the lone game he played in the tournament. However, his recent performance, especially in Test cricket, could earn him IPL retention from SRH.

If released, Carse could emerge as the hot pick in the IPL 2026 mini auction for his multi-skill ability. There are many franchises, including champions Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are looking for an all-rounder like Carse.

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

