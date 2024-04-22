'Chennai never partied' - Former CSK player takes a dig at trophyless IPL teams and afterparties

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently took a sly dig at the IPL team franchises who have not won a tournament title. The star Chennai Super Kings batter mocked the renowned teams for sticking in the tournament since its commencement and revealed the reason why the franchises have not won an IPL Title.

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are the only teams who have participated in the tournament since its beginning however have failed to lift their maiden IPL title.

IPL has been renowned for its after match parties where the cricketers are seen taking some time off the field and having fun with the celebrities as the fans witness their favorite sports personalities in a glamorous avatar.

Suresh Raina mocks RCB, DC and PBKS team franchises for not winning an IPL title

In a recent interview, Suresh Raina, widely known as the Mr. IPL, emphasized on the reason several IPL teams have failed to register their made in IPL title due to the team’s party culture. Raina highlighted that teams like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians never engaged themselves in the after match parties which has made them the most successful teams in the tournament.

"Chennai never partied. That's why they have been the most successful. 2-3 teams who partied have not won the IPL yet. Laughs (Do you mean RCB?). No, there are a few teams who haven't won, they must have partied hard. We (CSK) didn't do it. That's why we have 5 IPL trophies and 2 Champions League trophies. MI also have won 5 trophies," Raina discussed.

Suresh Raina elaborated on the demerits of late night parties for cricketers who have to play a match on the next day especially during the heat of May and June (the window in which the IPL is usually conducted).

"If you party late into the night, how will you play in the morning? In May-June's heat, how will you play afternoon games if you have partied all night? The entire team was particular about not partying late into the night. We are also playing for India, keep in mind. If I don't play well, why will my captain select me? Now, I am free, I have retired. We can party," Suresh Raina added.

The attacking batter Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket and took up the mic for commentary after going unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction.