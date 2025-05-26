News
Suryakumar Yadav Breaks THIS Sachin Tendulkar Record During Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match in IPL 2025
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 26, 2025 - 1 min read

Suryakumar Yadav has enjoyed a memorable IPL 2025 season with Mumbai Indians so far.

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav set a notable record during the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings in Jaipur on Monday. During the match, Suryakumar Yadav surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record of having scored most runs for Mumbai Indians in a single IPL season.

SKY’s season of milestones

Sachin Tendulkar had won the Orange Cap in 2010 when he scored 618 runs from 15 innings. Suryakumar Yadav surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record when he reached 619 runs. At the time of writing this report, Mumbai Indians were 150/5 in the 17th over with SKY batting at 44.

The 34-year-old has also registered 14 successive scores of 25-plus runs this IPL season.

More to follow…

