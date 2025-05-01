News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
suyash sharma rcb royal challengers Bengaluru ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 1, 2025

Suyash Sharma Reveals Big Gesture From RCB Ahead of IPL 2025 Season That Prepped Him Up

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The leg-spinner has picked up four wickets from nine matches this season

suyash sharma rcb royal challengers Bengaluru ipl 2025

Suyash Sharma began the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a decent over by conceding just five runs against Kolkata Knight Riders but took a beating by going for 35 runs in his next two overs. He, alongside Krunal Pandya, charted KKR’s batting collapse with a brilliant wrong ‘un that rattled Andre Russell.

Over the course of the season, Suyash kept on taking key wickets or bowled economical spells contributing heavily to RCB’s run at the top of the table.

Suyash Sharma’s Battle Before IPL 2025

The former KKR leggie would have been much less effective had the franchise not stepped in to solve his years of pain due to multiple hernias. The 21-year-old had to mask the pain with injections for over two years in order to keep playing.

“Until two years ago, I used to take injections and play. We didn’t know what was going on. We didn’t know what the issue was,” Suyash said in a chat with RCB’s YouTube channel.

Suyash Hails RCB Physio

The youngster credited RCB physio James Pipe for helping to recover and play without pain in IPL 2025.

“RCB had sent me to London for surgery. I met James Pipe there. He and his family treated me like a family member. I had three hernias. I didn’t have hope that I will play the first match,” Suyash said.

Suyash has only four wickets from nine matches this season, but all four of them have been key wickets – Russell, Axar Patel, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis. The leggie has managed to bowl miserly spells and has a tournament economy of 7.97.

“I was told that I will be playing after three or four matches into the season because it was a big surgery. I’m very thankful to Pipey for taking care of me. I’m fully fit right now. Otherwise it would’ve been just playing in pain. It had become a routine for the last two years,” the youngster said.

RCB, who are top of the table with seven wins and three losses, will take on bitter rivals Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Suyash Sharma

Related posts

RR vs MI Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

RR vs MI Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are likely to stick with the same playing eleven as they are coming off a win in their last match.
1:14 pm
Sagar Paul
vignesh puthur mumbai indians csk vs mi ipl 2025 kerala

Mumbai Indians Sign Spinner Raghu Sharma As IPL 2025 Replacement For Vignesh Puthur

Vignesh Puthur has picked up six wickets from five matches in IPL 2025
12:30 pm
Samarnath Soory
'Has a Different Aura': Punjab Kings Youngster is in Awe of India Star

Ricky Ponting Blames PSL for Imminent Loopholes in Punjab Kings Squad for IPL 2025

Punjab Kings are without the services of two key overseas players
11:13 am
Samarnath Soory
RR vs MI top captaincy picks for match 50 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 50 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 50 between RR and MI.
10:25 am
Sandip Pawar
‘7 Deliveries’ – MS Dhoni Identifies Where CSK Lost Out vs PBKS in IPL 2025

‘7 Deliveries’ – MS Dhoni Identifies Where CSK Lost Out vs PBKS in IPL 2025

CSK went from 172 for 4 to 190 all out in 19.2 overs, losing six wickets for just 18 runs.
9:20 am
Sagar Paul
Chennai Super Kings Chepauk home losses CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025

CSK Endure Forgettable Chepauk Record Following Four-Wicket Loss to Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were officially eliminated from IPL 2025 on Wednesday.
12:08 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.