Suyash Sharma Reveals Big Gesture From RCB Ahead of IPL 2025 Season That Prepped Him Up

The leg-spinner has picked up four wickets from nine matches this season

Suyash Sharma began the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a decent over by conceding just five runs against Kolkata Knight Riders but took a beating by going for 35 runs in his next two overs. He, alongside Krunal Pandya, charted KKR’s batting collapse with a brilliant wrong ‘un that rattled Andre Russell.

Over the course of the season, Suyash kept on taking key wickets or bowled economical spells contributing heavily to RCB’s run at the top of the table.

Suyash Sharma’s Battle Before IPL 2025

The former KKR leggie would have been much less effective had the franchise not stepped in to solve his years of pain due to multiple hernias. The 21-year-old had to mask the pain with injections for over two years in order to keep playing.

“Until two years ago, I used to take injections and play. We didn’t know what was going on. We didn’t know what the issue was,” Suyash said in a chat with RCB’s YouTube channel.

Suyash Hails RCB Physio

The youngster credited RCB physio James Pipe for helping to recover and play without pain in IPL 2025.

“RCB had sent me to London for surgery. I met James Pipe there. He and his family treated me like a family member. I had three hernias. I didn’t have hope that I will play the first match,” Suyash said.

Suyash has only four wickets from nine matches this season, but all four of them have been key wickets – Russell, Axar Patel, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis. The leggie has managed to bowl miserly spells and has a tournament economy of 7.97.

“I was told that I will be playing after three or four matches into the season because it was a big surgery. I’m very thankful to Pipey for taking care of me. I’m fully fit right now. Otherwise it would’ve been just playing in pain. It had become a routine for the last two years,” the youngster said.

RCB, who are top of the table with seven wins and three losses, will take on bitter rivals Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

