Rohit Sharma Took Impact Player Role in 2025, But Virat Kohli Says He’d Rather Retire Than Do That

The 36-year-old batter is the highest run maker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Swastik Chikara had a great time during IPL 2025 as he got a chance to spend time with Virat Kohli. The duo played together for RCB during the recently passed edition. Chikara spoke about his conversation with the RCB legend and also revealed Kohli’s future IPL plans.
98/5
99/2
Czech Republic beat Romania by 8 wickets
48/0
Match Called off
84/6
180/6
153/10
Sunshine Coast beat Sandgate Redcliffe by 26 runs
149/10
150/2
Redlands beat Wynnum Manly by 8 wickets
99/9
167/9
Valley beat Toombul by 67 runs
166/6
169/8
Ipswich beat South Brisbane by 2 runs
163/1
161/3
Western Suburbs won by 9 wickets
162/8
166/6
Hobart Hurricanes Academy beat Chicago Kingsmen by 4 wickets
161/3
160/9
Australian Capital Territory beat Melbourne Stars Academy by 7 wickets
62/1
Virat Kohli has already retired from T20I and Test cricket, and he will be turning 37 during IPL 2026. During IPL 2025, the right-hand batter scored 657 runs in 15 matches, playing a crucial role in RCB lifting their maiden IPL title.
During the IPL 2025 final against the Punjab Kings, Kohli was the top scorer from his team, making 43 off 35 balls, and as a result, RCB defeated Shreyas Iyer’s team to clinch the title in Ahmedabad. Chikara opened up about the conversation he had with Kohli during the IPL 2025.
“I will play cricket for as long as I am completely fit. I won’t play as an Impact Player. I will play like a lion. I will field for the full 20 overs and then bat. The day I have to play as an Impact Player, I will quit cricket,” Swastik Chikara told RevSportz.
Kohli has stated that he wants to play for RCB going forward and has not yet shown his intention to retire from the IPL. Interestingly, in 2024, Kohli declared that he disagreed with the Impact Player rule because he believed it disturbed the bat and ball balance. He is likely to play in ODIs till the 2027 World Cup, despite no longer playing for India in T20Is or Test matches.
As of now, Kohli has never played any IPL game as an impact player. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has played most of the matches as an impact player during the IPL 2025.
The 36-year-old batter is the highest run maker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played only for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the league’s inaugural season in 2008.
As of now, the right-hand batter has smashed 8,661 runs in cash-rich league history. Kohli also has the feat for scoring the most runs in a single season of the IPL. Back in the 2016 season, he made 973 runs with the help of four centuries.
The Delhi-based batter has also taken part in a total of 302 ODI matches for India, where he has piled up 14181 runs at an average of 57.88. The right-hand batter also has smashed 51 tons and 74 fifties in the 50-over format. Kohli finished his red-ball career with 9,230 runs in 123 Test matches with the help of 30 tons and 31 half-centuries.