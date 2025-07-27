T20I Tri-Series Standouts Who Could Spark IPL 2026 Auction And Retention Buzz

Tim Seifert top-scored the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025 with 196 runs.

The Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025, featuring New Zealand and South Africa, provided thrilling action across seven matches. The Mitchell Santner-led side clinched the title, defeating South Africa by a narrow margin of three runs on Saturday. The Kiwis maintained their unbeaten streak in the format. The tourney witnessed a few exciting performances from the players. They will be in the spotlight soon for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction or cementing their retentions.

Let’s deep dive and look at the players whose performances turned heads and could earn them an IPL 2026 contract in the upcoming auction.

Tim Seifert (New Zealand)

New Zealand’s Tim Seifert emerged as the leading run-getter of the series, showcasing exceptional consistency. Seifert amassed 196 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 138.02, averaging a whopping 49. He emerged as the only batter with two fifties in the series, where batting looked a bit difficult. The Kiwi gloveman joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 as a replacement player for Jacob Bethell, but didn’t get a chance to play. With already two stumpers, including Phil Salt and Jitesh Sharma, in the squad, Seifert is likely to be released. However, as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) seek a wicketkeeper-batter, Seifert could see a bidding war.

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

After getting dropped from the playing XI in the second half during the IPL 2025 season, Rachin Ravindra has given some standout performances. The southpaw returned to form, smashing 143 runs in four matches, striking at 158.88. His ability to take down spinners and pacers equally well, along with his left-arm spin bowling, makes him a valuable asset. Additionally, the 25-year-old matches CSK’s all-rounder-centric strategy. After an exceptional performance in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 too, Rachin has boosted his chances for IPL retention despite an underwhelming IPL 2025 season.

Dewald Brevis (South Africa)

Brevis may already be on IPL books, but his brisk Tri-series reignites retention questions. He top-scored for South Africa with 133 runs in five matches. His 187.32 strike rate was the best among all batters. This may help cement his place in the middle-order for CSK, especially with questions over MS Dhoni’s participation. In IPL 2025, the right-hand batter amassed 225 runs, averaging 37.50, striking at 180, when there were talks about a lack of intent from the CSK batting lineup. Post-IPL, the youngster had an outstanding T20 Blast, where he hit 166 runs at a strike rate of 180.43.

Matt Henry (New Zealand)

Matt Henry continued his stunning form in the Tri-Series, finishing as the top wicket-taker. He picked up 10 wickets in just four matches at an economy of 8.47. The right-arm pacer’s accuracy and control were amazing to watch. His match-winning spell in the final against South Africa capped a brilliant run, where he successfully defended seven runs in the final over. This performance might earn him an IPL contract. For teams like RCB and CSK are seeking an overseas pacer who can bowl in any phase, Henry is gold dust. Expect Henry to be among the top buys in the IPL 2026 auction.

Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)

Lungi Ngidi is arguably an underrated cricketer. His slower ball and accuracy are still among the best in the world. His performance in the T20I tri-series is a testament to it. The right-arm pacer took five wickets in four matches at a staggering economy rate of 6.40. He strangled runs across all phases and put pressure on the batters, providing a platform for others to capitalise. The 29-year-old took four wickets in two matches for RCB, who clinched the IPL 2025. His vast experience is needed by franchises like Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Michael Bracewell (New Zealand)

Michael Bracewell has been doing an excellent job for New Zealand in white-ball formats. The all-rounder did a good job with both bat and ball, scoring 41 runs and taking three wickets in four matches. Bracewell’s impact may not be visible statistically, but his presence added tactical depth. Punjab Kings (PBKS) would be keen to earn their services in the IPL 2026 auction following yet another miserable season from Glenn Maxwell.

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe)

Despite Zimbabwe’s drubbing, Muzarabani might attract some bids in the IPL 2026 auction. His height and ability to extract bounce from the pitch caused trouble for New Zealand’s top order. The right-arm pacer managed just one wicket, but conceded runs at seven rpo. Muzarabani could be a great backup overseas pacer for KKR and LSG too. He was roped in as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi by the current IPL champions, but didn’t get a chance to play. His stocks could rise significantly if IPL franchises want to bet on an emerging overseas pacer.

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Sikandar Raza is arguably the best Zimbabwean cricketer in recent times. He amassed 84 runs in four matches, averaging 28. While he featured in just one IPL season, Raza holds the vast experience of playing in T20 leagues across the globe. The 39-year-old is fondly known for his crafty off-spin and smart batting. Teams like PBKS, where he already impressed, can consider him as a replacement for Maxwell. Gujarat Titans (GT) might look at him as a replacement for Glenn Phillips, who missed the last season due to injury.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (South Africa)

While Lhuan-dre Pretorious made headlines during the Test series against Zimbabwe, the left-hander smashed a gusty fifty under pressure in the Tri-series Final. His aggressive and fearless batting temperament could attract franchises looking for youngsters and wicketkeeper-batter options. RR have already shown confidence in the 19-year-old by roping him as a replacement player for Nitish Rana, looking at him as a future investment. However, if he enters the IPL 2026 auction, KKR and CSK could opt for him.

George Linde (South Africa)

George Linde made a return to South Africa’s T20I team after a brief period. He offered decent value in all three areas. The southpaw scored 86 runs in five matches, averaging 36 and picked up three wickets at an economy of 8.63. While he doesn’t have prior experience of playing in the IPL, his exposure in the T20 league across the globe makes him a strong pick. The 33-year-old might be a perfect replacement for Mitchell Santner, who hasn’t contributed for the Mumbai Indians (MI) with the bat in IPL 2025.

Other Players Who Pushed Their Case for IPL 2026 Auction And Retentions

The Proteas pacers, Nandre Burger and Kwena Mphaka, extract help from the surface and use raw pace, making them valuable assets. Both bowlers managed three wickets in as many games, leaking runs at 6.91 and 8.49 rpo respectively. While both seamers already have IPL exposure with Rajasthan, both could garner attention from other franchises in the IPL 2026 auction.

The Kiwi batters Devon Conway and Tim Robinson have impressed with the willow. Robinson played an eye-catching 75-run knock in just his second game, and Conway finished as third third-highest scorer in the tournament. Robinson managed 85 runs in two innings at 128.78 while Conway racked up 134 runs in five innings at 139.58.

