‘Take a Bow’: Netizens Overwhelmed After Shreyas Iyer Powers Punjab Kings to IPL 2025 Final With Hard-Fought Win Over Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front with an unbeaten 87 off 41 balls to beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2 clash and power his team to the IPL 2025 final. Punjab Kings will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (May 3). This means that a new IPL champion will be crowned.
Punjab Kings were set a target of 204 by Mumbai Indians (MI) in a game that was delayed by more than two hours due to rain. The 2014 runners-up were in a spot of bother at one stage but Shreyas Iyer forged a crucial 84-run partnership with Nehal Wadhera for the fourth wicket.
That stand proved to be the game-changer for Punjab Kings as they scripted a five-wicket win over the five-time champions.
Netizens were in awe of Shreyas Iyer's fabulous knock against Mumbai Indians.
