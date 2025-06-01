News
Take a Bow’ Netizens Overwhelmed After Shreyas Iyer Powers Punjab Kings to IPL 2025 Final With Hard-Fought Win Over Mumbai Indians
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘Take a Bow’: Netizens Overwhelmed After Shreyas Iyer Powers Punjab Kings to IPL 2025 Final With Hard-Fought Win Over Mumbai Indians

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 2, 2025 - 1 min read

Shreyas Iyer scored 87 runs from 41 balls to power Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final.

Take a Bow’ Netizens Overwhelmed After Shreyas Iyer Powers Punjab Kings to IPL 2025 Final With Hard-Fought Win Over Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front with an unbeaten 87 off 41 balls to beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2 clash and power his team to the IPL 2025 final. Punjab Kings will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (May 3). This means that a new IPL champion will be crowned.

Punjab Kings were set a target of 204 by Mumbai Indians (MI) in a game that was delayed by more than two hours due to rain. The 2014 runners-up were in a spot of bother at one stage but Shreyas Iyer forged a crucial 84-run partnership with Nehal Wadhera for the fourth wicket.

That stand proved to be the game-changer for Punjab Kings as they scripted a five-wicket win over the five-time champions.
Netizens were in awe of Shreyas Iyer’s fabulous knock against Mumbai Indians. Here are a few reactions:

More to follow…

