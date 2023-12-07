5 teams that could target Steve Smith in IPL 2024 Auction
Steve Smith is expected to be a hot commodity in the IPL 2024 Auction, and Chennai Super Kings is one of the teams expected to go hard after him on December 19.
Dec 7, 2023, 06:09 IST
Steve Smith - Player Profile
Age: 34
Type: Batting
Specialization: Batter
Country: Australia
Teams previously played for: Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore
Base Price: 2 crores
Steve Smith last played for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. He went unsold in IPL 2022 and did not register for the mini auction ahead of IPL 2023. However, the 2023 World Cup winner can be quite a powerhouse and will bring in a plethora of experience into the batting lineup.
Steve Smith IPL and T20 Stats
|Matches
|Innings
|No
|Runs
|HS
|BBM
|Avg
|SR
|50
|100
|T20
|65
|53
|11
|1079
|90
|4/20
|25.69
|125.17
|5
|0
|IPL
|103
|93
|21
|2485
|101
|4/15
|34.51
|128.09
|11
|1
ALSO READ: 5 teams that could target Alzarri Joseph in IPL 2024 Auction
ALSO READ: 5 teams that could target Mujeeb Ur Rahman in IPL 2024 Auction
Teams that could start a bidding war for Steve Smith in IPL 2024 Auction
1. Rajasthan Royals
2. Chennai Super Kings
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.