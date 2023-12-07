5 teams that could target Steve Smith in IPL 2024 Auction

Steve Smith is expected to be a hot commodity in the IPL 2024 Auction, and Chennai Super Kings is one of the teams expected to go hard after him on December 19.

Steve Smith - Player Profile

Age: 34

Type: Batting

Specialization: Batter

Country: Australia

Teams previously played for: Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Base Price: 2 crores

Steve Smith last played for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. He went unsold in IPL 2022 and did not register for the mini auction ahead of IPL 2023. However, the 2023 World Cup winner can be quite a powerhouse and will bring in a plethora of experience into the batting lineup.

Steve Smith IPL and T20 Stats

Matches Innings No Runs HS BBM Avg SR 50 100 T20 65 53 11 1079 90 4/20 25.69 125.17 5 0 IPL 103 93 21 2485 101 4/15 34.51 128.09 11 1

ALSO READ: 5 teams that could target Alzarri Joseph in IPL 2024 Auction

ALSO READ: 5 teams that could target Mujeeb Ur Rahman in IPL 2024 Auction

Teams that could start a bidding war for Steve Smith in IPL 2024 Auction

1. Rajasthan Royals

2. Chennai Super Kings

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.