RCB win IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

“The Dream Is Finally Real”: Fans Erupt With Joy as RCB Win Maiden Title in IPL 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: June 4, 2025
RCB win IPL 2025

The events of June 3, 2025, will be written in red and golden ink at the headquarters of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as they are moments away from lifting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 trophy for the first time in 18 years. Watching Virat Kohli shed tears at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was an emotional moment for the fans worldwide. However, RCB nearly escaped the jaws of defeat against the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Final.

The users of X (formerly Twitter) erupted with happiness for King Kohli.

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

