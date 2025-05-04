News
Last updated: May 5, 2025

‘The Dream Is Still Alive’: Rishabh Pant Still Optimistic About LSG’s IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Despite Loss to Punjab Kings

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in seventh place with 10 points from 11 matches in the IPL 2025 standings.

Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant is still optimistic about his team’s chances of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs despite their loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday. Lucknow Super Giants suffered a 37-run loss to Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday after they failed to chase down a mammoth total of 237.

Rishabh Pants laments LSG conceding too many runs

They remain in seventh place with 10 points from 11 matches and their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs hangs in the balance.
“Definitely too many runs. When you gonna drop crucial catches at the wrong time, it is going to hurt you badly. We thought it was going to do more. We didn’t pick the length right at the start. That’s part and parcel of the game,” Rishabh Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

ALSO READ:

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to field first. However, poor death bowling from the likes of Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav and Digvesh Rathi meant that the visitors ended up conceding too many runs. However, Rishabh Pant is looking at the bright side. “The dream is still alive. If we gonna win the next three matches, we definitely can turn it around,” added the 27-year-old.

How PBKS beat LSG

Lucknow Super Giants got off to a shaky start in the run chase and were restricted to 38/3 in the powerplay. Ayush Badoni (74) and Abdul Samad (45), however, gave a glimmer of hope for the Lucknow Super Giants. The duo forged 81 runs for the sixth wicket.

However, lack of significant contribution from the top-order batters was always going to hurt the visitors. Lucknow Super Giants finished their innings with a score of 199/7.

The win took Punjab Kings to second place with 15 points from 11 matches as the Shreyas Iyer-led side approached a step closer to the IPL 2025 playoffs.

