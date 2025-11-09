Which Team Is Likely To Have The Highest Purse After IPL Released Players 2026 List Is Finalised?

IPL retention deadline is November 15

The IPL released players 2026 list is set to be finalised on November 15. As the teams gear up for the IPL 2026 auction, fans will be excited to know which players their favourite franchise has retained.

The dynamics of the mini auction are such that teams with the highest purse get to be the king. They have the best chance of securing top quality players from a pool with limited options. Here we take a look at which team could go into the auction with the highest purse after IPL released players 2026 list is finalised.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

The CSK released players 2026 is likely to include multiple high profile players after their shambolic campaign in the last season. Here are the notable players to miss out from the CSK retained players 2026:

Devon Conway – INR 6.25 crore

Rachin Ravindra – INR 4 crore

Sam Curran – INR 2.40 crore

Jamie Overton – INR 1.50 crore

Deepak Hooda – INR 1.70 crore

Vijay Shankar – INR 1.20 crore

Rahul Tripathi – INR 3.40 crore

By releasing these players, CSK will save up to INR 15.45 crore. Ravichandran Ashwin, whom they brought in for INR 9.75 crore, has retired from the IPL. Add in a few fringe players and CSK will have a purse of approximately INR 27 crore.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals had a great first half in the IPL 2025 but fell off considerably in the second half, failing to secure a spot in the top four. Following that season, they are likely to make a few tough decisions ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The Delhi Capitals released players 2026 list could include:

T Natarajan – INR 10.75 crore

Jake Fraser-McGurk – INR 9 crore

F du Plessis – INR 2 crore

Dushmantha Chameera – INR 75 lakhs

Alongside these, DC will also have some inexperienced guys in the IPL released players 2026 list. Harry Brook (INR 6.25 crore) had withdrawn, with Sediqullah Atal coming in as a replacement at INR 1.25 crore. In total, Delhi Capitals could have a purse of around INR 28 crore.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans reached the playoffs in the previous season but ended up getting knocked out in the Eliminator. They had quite a few underperformers or players that didn’t get an opportunity. Gujarat Titans released players 2026 list is expected to include:

Gerald Coetzee – INR 2.40 crore

Glenn Phillips – INR 2 crore

Mahipal Lomror – INR 1.70 crore

Titans are a franchise that doesn’t like making too many changes. So they are unlikely to release any major players. Combining all, they could have a purse of around INR 7 crore after the IPL released players 2026 list is finalised.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

The 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a middling campaign this year as they could not click as a team. They had multiple problems and will release a few players. Despite their price tag and/or age, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine are unlikely to be released. The KKR released players 2026 list will include:

Anrich Nortje – INR 6.50 crore

Quinton de Kock – INR 3.60 crore

Spencer Johnson – INR 2.80 crore

Rahmanullah Gurbaz – INR 2 crore

Moeen Ali – INR 2 crore

These top stars along with a few fringe members will give KKR an approximate purse of INR 18 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had an unexpectedly brilliant first half in the IPL 2025 but fell off later to miss out on the playoffs. They had several underperformers in the squad and are likely to offload them. Here’s the likely LSG released players 2026 list:

Mayank Yadav – INR 11 crore

Ravi Bishnoi – INR 11 crore

Akash Deep – INR 8 crore

David Miller – INR 7.50 crore

Add in a few fringe players and LSG could head into the IPL 2026 auction with a budget of around INR 39 crore. LSG would have the second highest purse as per our estimation.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians is a franchise that does not chop and change too much. Their mini auctions generally go quiet. This time might not be too different as they should retain most of the players. The Mumbai Indians released players 2026 list could include:

Deepak Chahar – INR 9.25 crore

Will Jacks – INR 5.25 crore

Reece Topley – INR 75 lakhs

Lizaad Williams – INR 75 lakhs

Will Jacks is not a straightforward call but could be released to free up the budget. These four along with other fringe players could give Mumbai Indians a budget of around INR 18 crore.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings were the runners-up in the previous season and do not need to make too many changes to their squad. Some might be let go of to free up the purse. Here are Punjab Kings released players 2026:

Marcus Stoinis – INR 11 crore

Glenn Maxwell – INR 4.20 crore

Azmatullah Omarzai – INR 2.40 crore

Lockie Ferguson – INR 2 crore

Releasing these stars would give PBKS some money to bring in reinforcements. In total, they could have an appropriate budget of INR 20 crore.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals had several close defeats in the previous season and ended up at ninth position. Things have not been well at the franchise with multiple personnel leaving. Sanju Samson is also expected to leave. Here is the likely Rajasthan Royals released players 2026 list:

Sanju Samson – INR 18 crore

Shimron Hetmyer – INR 11 crore

Tushar Deshpande – INR 6.50 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga – INR 5.25 crore

Maheesh Theekshana – INR 4.40 crore

Looking at their likely releases, Rajasthan Royals could have up to INR 47 crore after the IPL released players 2026 list is confirmed. They might have the highest purse at the auction if they don’t trade Samson prior.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) broke the trophy jinx in the previous season. They have built an outstanding squad under head coach Andy Flower. It makes very little sense for them to make big changes before a mini auction. The RCB released players 2026 could include:

Liam Livingstone – INR 8.75 crore

Rasikh Salam – INR 6 crore

Lungi Ngidi – INR 1 crore

After releasing a limited number of players, RCB might have an appropriate purse of INR 17 crore in the IPL 2026 auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Led by Pat Cummins, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had reached the final in 2024 but failed to get into the playoffs this year. There have been rumours about them releasing Heinrich Klaasen but it looks far-fetched. The likely SRH released players 2026 list could include:

Mohammed Shami – INR 10 crore

Rahul Chahar – INR 3.20 crore

Adam Zampa – INR 2.40 crore

Simarjeet Singh – INR 1.50 crore

Heading into the auction, Sunrisers could have a remaining purse of around INR 17 crore.

Likely Highest Purse After IPL Released Players 2026 List

Check out the franchises with the highest purse after the IPL released players 2026 list is confirmed:

RR – INR 47 crore

LSG – INR 39 crore

DC – INR 28 crore

CSK – INR 27 crore

PBKS – INR 20 crore

MI – INR 18 crore

KKR – INR 18 crore

RCB – INR 17 crore

SRH – INR 17 crore

GT – INR 7 crore

