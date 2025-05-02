News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Mumbai Indians (MI) had many crucial moments during this run, but one moment that changed fortunes came against DC.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 2, 2025

The One Ball That Turned Around IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

MI had many crucial moments during this run, but one moment that changed fortunes came against DC.

Mumbai Indians (MI) had many crucial moments during this run, but one moment that changed fortunes came against DC.

Mumbai Indians (MI) didn’t have a great start to IPL 2025, as they had lost four of the first five matches and were on the brink of losing their sixth in the next one. However, they made a miraculous comeback against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and have not looked back.

From languishing at the bottom at one stage, MI have climbed to the top of the table and are shaping up as one of the best teams. They are on a six-match winning streak and in no mood to stop anytime soon.

MI had many crucial moments during this run, but one moment that changed fortunes came against DC. On the fourth delivery of the 12th over, Mitchell Santner bowled an unplayable ball to Karun Nair that went past his defence and crashed the stumps.

ALSO READ:

Nair was batting on 89 and looked set to take the game away from MI, but Santner produced a magic moment, as MI clinched the match by 12 runs. This started an invincible run for the five-time champions, and that delivery changed everything for MI, who could have gone down quickly had they lost this fixture.

Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals to top the table

Mumbai Indians registered their sixth consecutive win against Rajasthan Royals last night. They humiliated RR with a 100-run victory to go to the top of the table with their seventh win of the season.

Batting first, they scored 217/2 in their first innings, with all batters contributing significantly with the willow. Ryan Rickelton scored 61 runs and Rohit Sharma made 53 to stitch a massive 116-run opening partnership and provide a rapid start from the top.

Later, Suryakumar Yadav (48) and Hardik Pandya (48) played terrific cameos to keep the momentum going and propel MI to a big first-innings score. While bowling, all bowlers stepped up, with Trent Boult and Karn Sharma snaring three wickets each.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets, while Deepak Chahar and Hardik Pandya dismissed a batter each. It was a collective team performance from the Mumbai Indians, as they equalled their record of most consecutive wins in an IPL season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

DC
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Karun Nair
MI
Mitchell Santner
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

The start was positive from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who whacked two maximums off Trent Boult in the RR vs MI clash in IPL 2025.

How Trent Boult Outsmarted Yashasvi Jaiswal With an Uncanny Variation During RR vs MI Clash in IPL 2025

While the target was big, MI needed to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal as early as possible.
12:55 pm
Darpan Jain
GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 51 Playing XI IPL 2025

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 51 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 51 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
12:18 pm
Sandip Pawar
'BIGGEST Impact on Me' - Not AB de Villiers or Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli Names Another South African Who Influenced His Early Career

‘BIGGEST Impact on Me’ – Not AB De Villiers or Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli Names Another South African Who Influenced His Early Career

He gave that advice without Kohli even asking for it.
12:22 pm
Sagar Paul
EXPLAINED Why Was Hardik Pandya Wearing a Tape Over His Left Eye During Mumbai Indians Match vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

EXPLAINED: Why Was Hardik Pandya Wearing a Tape Over His Left Eye During Mumbai Indians Match vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

He got hurt during a practice session before the match when a ball hit him just above the eye.
9:13 am
Sagar Paul
6 Big Players CSK Will Release After Being Knocked Out of IPL 2025 Playoffs Race

6 Big Players CSK Will Release To Gain 25 Crores After Being Knocked Out of IPL 2025 Playoffs Race

They have used around 20 players, more than any other team, which shows they have not found a settled playing eleven.
8:31 am
Sagar Paul
Suryakumar Yadav Scripts Unique Milestone in RR vs MI IPL 2025 Clash; Becomes First Player in IPL History To Achieve the Feat

Suryakumar Yadav Scripts New IPL Record in RR vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

SKY has looked in sublime form this season.
12:00 am
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.