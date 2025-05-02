The One Ball That Turned Around IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians

MI had many crucial moments during this run, but one moment that changed fortunes came against DC.

Mumbai Indians (MI) didn’t have a great start to IPL 2025, as they had lost four of the first five matches and were on the brink of losing their sixth in the next one. However, they made a miraculous comeback against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and have not looked back.

From languishing at the bottom at one stage, MI have climbed to the top of the table and are shaping up as one of the best teams. They are on a six-match winning streak and in no mood to stop anytime soon.

MI had many crucial moments during this run, but one moment that changed fortunes came against DC. On the fourth delivery of the 12th over, Mitchell Santner bowled an unplayable ball to Karun Nair that went past his defence and crashed the stumps.

ALSO READ:

Nair was batting on 89 and looked set to take the game away from MI, but Santner produced a magic moment, as MI clinched the match by 12 runs. This started an invincible run for the five-time champions, and that delivery changed everything for MI, who could have gone down quickly had they lost this fixture.

Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals to top the table

Mumbai Indians registered their sixth consecutive win against Rajasthan Royals last night. They humiliated RR with a 100-run victory to go to the top of the table with their seventh win of the season.

Batting first, they scored 217/2 in their first innings, with all batters contributing significantly with the willow. Ryan Rickelton scored 61 runs and Rohit Sharma made 53 to stitch a massive 116-run opening partnership and provide a rapid start from the top.

Later, Suryakumar Yadav (48) and Hardik Pandya (48) played terrific cameos to keep the momentum going and propel MI to a big first-innings score. While bowling, all bowlers stepped up, with Trent Boult and Karn Sharma snaring three wickets each.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets, while Deepak Chahar and Hardik Pandya dismissed a batter each. It was a collective team performance from the Mumbai Indians, as they equalled their record of most consecutive wins in an IPL season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.