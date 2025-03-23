News
Mumbai Indians duo Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in action in IPL 2024.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 23, 2025

‘They Have Given Bumrah, Pandya Brothers..’: Former India Legend Lavishes Praise on Mumbai Indians Ahead of IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Mumbai Indians duo Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in action in IPL 2024.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has given big props to the Mumbai Indians franchise for their contribution towards the national team. MI have produced several top players over the years, some of which have become key figures in the Indian cricket team. 

The IPL 2025 opener on Saturday night saw Krunal Pandya play a massive role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s comprehensive victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. The left-arm spin all-rounder picked 3 for 29 in his four overs on a flat pitch. He dismissed the in-form Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rinku Singh to turn the game in RCB’s favour. 

Speaking in the post-match show on Star Sports, Gavaskar said Krunal is a very smart cricketer. He also acknowledged Mumbai Indians for producing stars like Jasprit Bumrah and the Pandya brothers. 

“I think one of the best things Mumbai Indians have done for Indian cricket is they have given Bumrah, they have given Pandya brothers. Krunal hasn’t played much cricket but he is a very intelligent cricketer. Chahal, you could see him sitting with Sachin Tendulkar. So what they have done is they have contributed so much apart from winning five titles,” said Gavaskar. 

READ MORE: 

Mumbai Indians – A Factory of Superstars 

Most of the cricketing world holds the same view as Sunil Gavaskar as Mumbai Indians have been a powerhouse of cricket talent. Their scouting system is world renowned, far ahead of anyone else in spotting the young talents all over the world and giving them opportunities. 

Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2013 and has been the best bowler in the world for the past few years. Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal were struggling financially, and were unknown when MI spotted them. Their careers skyrocketed since joining the team. Hardik in particular, has been a massive success story. 

Suryakumar Yadav made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians before moving to KKR, where he was underutilized. He returned to his home franchise in 2018 and has had some glorious years. 

Yuzvendra Chahal was part of the Mumbai Indians side that won the Champions League T20 in 2011. He picked 2 for 9 in the final, and went on to have a very good career. Tilak Varma, who has been one of the top batters for MI in the last three seasons, is another addition to this list. 

Mumbai Indians will be looking to clinch their sixth title in IPL 2025. They will kick off their campaign with an away clash against arch rivals Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk. 

Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
Krunal Pandya
Mumbai Indians
Sunil Gavaskar

