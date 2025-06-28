3 Teams That Could Target David Miller At IPL 2026 Auction If LSG Release Him

David Miller had a very ordinary season with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

One of the most seasoned T20 campaigners, David Miller, delivered a quiet Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with his franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), leading to rumours around his future with the team. Miller managed just 153 runs in 11 matches at an average of 30.60 and a strike rate of 127, a far cry from heroics at Gujarat Titans (GT). After the middle-order failure in the last season, Miller could be the biggest overseas star released ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Miller has racked up over 3000 runs in his 12-year-long career in IPL with 13 fifties and a hundred. He has smashed almost 138 sixes and 220 fours at a career strike rate of 138.60.

However, given his proven record as a finisher and calm and composed demeanour under pressure still makes him a hot prospect in the franchise T20 Leagues. If LSG opts to release him ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, he might not just earn a good amount of money, but many teams would be eager to earn his services. So, let’s find found which teams potentially bid for David Miller.

Gujarat Titans

The South African batter was a vital cog in the Gujarat Titans’ (GT) title triumph in 2022 and finished as runners-up in the following year. His chemistry with captain Shubman Gill and coach Ashish Nehra has already proven. While the top order did the bulk of the scoring, their middle order struggled and lacked consistency after Hardik Pandya’s exit. His return will bring stability and vast experience to the team.

The southpaw has racked up 950 runs in only 38 innings across three seasons while representing Gujarat. He amassed 481 runs in 2022, 259 runs in 2023 and 210 in 2024. He, along with Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan, had made a dangerous trio and have won games for the franchise on numerous occasions.

Batting at number five or six, and improved technique against spinners, makes him a formidable option in the middle order for GT. His inclusion will add depth to the batting line-up.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals lacked a finisher last season. A significant dip in Shimron Hemyer’s form and lack of support cost the team several close matches. They did not even have another overseas batter option apart from Hetmyer.

Additionally, the Royals gave match finishing responsibility to uncapped Indian batter Shubham Dubey, who played only his second season in IPL 2025, asking too much from the youngster. Miller can fill that vacuum and could play the anchor and finisher roles as per demand. The southpaw could serve the franchise as a designated finisher alongside Riyan Parag. Notably, he has also played a couple of seasons for the franchise before joining the GT. He played 10 matches for the franchise across two seasons and amassed 124 runs, averaging 24.80 at a strike rate of 109.73, including a fifty.

The 36-year-old could be the replacement for Hetmyer or share the finishing job with him. His experience of finishing the games could be a game-changer for the inaugural season champions in winning the close encounters.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals’ campaign started on a high, but it crashed as the tournament reached its wee end. They struggled with the opening pair for the entire season, but their middle-order batters faltered in the second half. They did get the starts, courtesy of Abhishek Porel and KL Rahul, but no one could manage to fill the void left by Rishabh Pant. Ashutosh Sharma played a couple of match-winning knocks, but was not consistent. Vipraj Nigam, playing his first season, played some cameos but never converted into a big series. The only consistent performer and finisher was Tristan Stubbs. Overall, they lacked a proven match finisher, who brings the vast experience.

Miller gives them a left-hand option in the middle-order apart from skipper Axar Patel, and can be rotated depending on matchups. He also adds leadership value and could help the relatively young side. The small boundaries and batting-friendly wickets will work in his favour. The southpaw batter could bat at no. 6, and he can complement Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma down the order.

