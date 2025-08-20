He Helped RCB Clinch Maiden Title, Now Star Batter’s Fiery Form Confirms IPL 2026 Retention

He was ruthless with his hitting, as often, and showed why he is among the finest T20 batters.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David has continued his fine form with the willow and started the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 season with a blistering knock. He was ruthless with his hitting, as often, and showed why he is among the finest T20 batters in world cricket at the moment.

While batting at No.5, David scored 46 runs in 23 deliveries, including one boundary and five maximums, at a strike rate of 200. 73.91% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he continued the momentum provided by the above batters on a nice batting pitch.

When David came, Saint Lucia Kings were 71/3 in 7.2 overs and required a batter who could take the innings forward at an adequate rate and form another partnership. He did precisely that and weaved a prudent stand with Roston Chase to put the Kings in a commanding position.

tim beast david smashed 46 runs in 23 balls in the CPL, 1 four and 5 sixes😮‍💨‼️ pic.twitter.com/2ZxSIKBTG4 — sir jacob bethell (@bet_helll) August 20, 2025

He would have liked to bat longer and end the innings, but was dismissed in the 17th over after a terrific knock. His innings helped Saint Lucia Kings post a big 200/8 in the first innings, and they eventually won the contest by three runs.

Tim David’s exceptional T20 form in 2025

Tim David has been marvellous in the T20 format this year, scoring runs consistently at a quick rate. More importantly, he has been consistent across leagues, showing encouraging improvements in his game.

He has 762 runs at an average of 50.80 and a strike rate of 184.50 in 25 innings this year, including five fifties and a century. Among all batters to face at least 400 balls this year, David’s strike rate is the fourth-highest, and on average, he has hit a boundary every 3.62 deliveries.

#NowPlaying 👉 Fastest ℂ𝔼ℕ𝕋𝕌ℝ𝕐 by an Australian in T20Is 🤯



Tim David 𝘮𝘶𝘴𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘥 his way into history books with a whirlwind 𝟭𝟬𝟮* 𝗼𝗳𝗳 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝟯𝟳 𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘀, helping 🇦🇺 breach the mammoth 214-run total & take a 3️⃣-0️⃣ lead in the five-match series 💪#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/8RfyUw8SOB — FanCode (@FanCode) July 26, 2025

His strike rate against pacers – 196.15 – is the second-best, only behind Mitchell Owen’s 200.32 among batters with a minimum of 200 balls. He does the toughest job for a T20 batter and has still shown the ability to remain consistent, which makes him a real deal.

RCB set to retain Tim David ahead of IPL 2026 auction

There’s no doubt that Royal Challengers Bengaluru will retain Tim David ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. RCB bought him for INR 3 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, and he was fantastic with the willow.

He scored 187 runs at an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 185.14 in nine outings, comprising a half-century, in IPL 2025. Even though he didn’t play all the games, David’s knocks were instrumental in helping RCB win several matches as they finally ended their trophy drought.

RCB shouldn’t release him because they got David at a very low price in the previous auction. If he enters the bidding room again, his value will be higher following his recent improvements, and RCB might fail to re-buy him.

There are not many batters who accomplish the job David does, and he will only improve from here on. Hence, RCB should keep him for the whole cycle at least.