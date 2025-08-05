RCB Star Fined For Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During WI vs AUS Fifth T20I

The incident took place during the fifth over of the final T20I against West Indies in St Kitts on July 28.
Australian star player Tim David has been imposed a fine of 10% of his match fee after he breached the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct. David was disappointed with the umpire and was found guilty under Article 2.8 of the ICC Code.
West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph came up with a down-the-leg-side delivery, and the on-field umpires did not signal it as a wide ball. David was upset and ended up extending his arms and gesturing for a wide.
Talking about the incident, David accepted his mistake and also adhered to the sanction proposed by Reon King of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees.
Apart from the on-field umpires Zahid Bassarath and Leslie Reifer, the likes of Deighton Buttler and Gregory Brathwaite, who were doing their duties as third and fourth umpires, imposed charges against David.
Level 1 violations of the ICC Code of Conduct carry a maximum penalty of 50% of a player’s match fee and a minimum penalty of an official reprimand.
Demerit points may also be applied to the player’s disciplinary record as a result of them. Since this was David’s first mistake in a 24-month period, his record was penalised one demerit point.
Tim David is one of the most aggressive batters when it comes to the shortest format of the game. He played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the IPL 2025 as the franchise roped him in for a massive 3 crore in the mega auction.
The right-hand batter got a chance to play a total of 12 matches in the IPL 2025, where he scored 187 runs at a strike rate of 185.15.
Australia outplayed the West Indies 5-0 after sealing victory in the final T20I at Warner Park in Basseterre. The visitors clinched victory by three wickets after chasing the 171-run target with three overs to spare.
David contributed with a 12-ball 30 in the run chase. The Kangaroos also ended up winning all three Test matches on the tour.
