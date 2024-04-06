Tom Moody thinks this new IPL captain is a lot like MS Dhoni

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody was impressed with this new IPL captain and compared him with MS Dhoni.

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody was extremely impressed with the way Pat Cummins led his team Sunrisers Hyderabad against Chennai Super Kings on Friday (April 5). Cummins was spot on with his field placements and bowling changes. He gave the first over of the match to Abhishek Sharma despite having Bhuvneshwar Kumar and himself in the line-up.

Cummins had an excellent individual game as well as he returned figures of 1-29 in his four overs. His slower balls proved difficult to hit which meant that CSK were restricted to a below par score of 165/5. SRH chased down the target with 11 balls remaining, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's blitz and a half-century from Aiden Markram.

Tom Moody thinks Pat Cummins is a lot like MS Dhoni

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Moody compared Cummins' captaincy skills to the legendary MS Dhoni. Moody was impressed some of the odd decisions made by Cummins during the match.

"The one thing I like about Cummins is he is a bit like MS Dhoni. He is prepared to make a decision that most people don’t think about, but makes you feel like ‘Why didn’t I think about that?’ Like the Abhishek Sharma over. It was quite an odd decision when you look at the other options they could have gone with," Moody said.

"You have arguably the best new ball bowler in IPL history in Bhuvneshwar Kumar. You have got an off spinner against left-handers. You think Markram would be another one. There was plenty of other ways he could have gone. But he committed to that and it looked like from the get go, he convinced himself that it was the right decision," Moody added.

The win meant that Sunrisers Hyderabad have won two and lost two out of four matches they have played so far. They will look to carry this momentum into their next match against Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings were handed their second successive defeat of the tournament.

WATCH: Video of SRH fan taunting CSK fans at Hyderabad stadium goes viral

CSK started the tournament with a bang by winning both their opening matches. But they have now lost to Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last two matches. CSK were without their premier fast bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman in this match which cost them badly.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.