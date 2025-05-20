Top Captaincy Picks for CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 62 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 62 between CSK and RR.

The match no. 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) squaring off at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both teams are knocked out and are playing for some pride.

CSK are sitting at the bottom after nine defeats in 12 games and a poorer net run-rate. In their previous game, they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets while chasing 180. Urvil Patel struck 31 in 11 deliveries before Dewald Brevis smashed 52 off 25 balls.

RR have come close to winning on several occasions in the tournament but failed at key moments. They have won only three games and lost 10. They fell 10 runs short in the last game against Punjab Kings after Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 25) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (40 off 15) put them in the front seat.

CHE vs RR IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his great run of form with a 25-ball fifty in the previous match against Punjab Kings. He has piled on 523 runs in the tournament from 13 innings at a strike rate of 158 while averaging 43. The left-hand batter has struck six half centuries in the season.

Ravindra Jadeja

CSK have used Ravindra Jadeja at number four in the second half of this competition. He has made runs on a consistent basis. He has 279 runs in the season at an average of 35 while striking at 140. Jadeja has also picked eight wickets with his left-arm spin.

Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad is the second leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has taken 20 wickets in 12 innings at an economy of 8.02 and strike rate of 12.90. The left-arm wrist spinner has snared two four-wicket hauls in the season.

CHE vs RR IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel has had a decent season, scoring 302 runs at an average of 33 while striking at 150. He has hit two fifties in the tournament. Jurel bats down the order but has had good game-time.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube has been batting lower down the order but can still be a good differential option. CSK have a volatile top order. Dube has hit 273 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 39.

ALSO READ:

CHE vs RR IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni in a fantasy team just doesn’t make any sense considering his batting position. He comes to bat in the last two overs and that is not enough.

Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal has played three games in the tournament and has picked only one wicket at an expensive rate of 12.45. He can be avoided.

CHE vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.