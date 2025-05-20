News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction for match 62 of the IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Top Captaincy Picks for CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 62 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: May 20, 2025 - 3 min read

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 62 between CSK and RR.

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction for match 62 of the IPL 2025.

The match no. 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) squaring off at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both teams are knocked out and are playing for some pride. 

CSK are sitting at the bottom after nine defeats in 12 games and a poorer net run-rate. In their previous game, they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets while chasing 180. Urvil Patel struck 31 in 11 deliveries before Dewald Brevis smashed 52 off 25 balls. 

RR have come close to winning on several occasions in the tournament but failed at key moments. They have won only three games and lost 10. They fell 10 runs short in the last game against Punjab Kings after Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 25) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (40 off 15) put them in the front seat. 

CHE vs RR IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Yashasvi Jaiswal 

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his great run of form with a 25-ball fifty in the previous match against Punjab Kings. He has piled on 523 runs in the tournament from 13 innings at a strike rate of 158 while averaging 43. The left-hand batter has struck six half centuries in the season. 

Ravindra Jadeja 

CSK have used Ravindra Jadeja at number four in the second half of this competition. He has made runs on a consistent basis. He has 279 runs in the season at an average of 35 while striking at 140. Jadeja has also picked eight wickets with his left-arm spin. 

Noor Ahmad 

Noor Ahmad is the second leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has taken 20 wickets in 12 innings at an economy of 8.02 and strike rate of 12.90. The left-arm wrist spinner has snared two four-wicket hauls in the season. 

CHE vs RR IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Dhruv Jurel 

Dhruv Jurel has had a decent season, scoring 302 runs at an average of 33 while striking at 150. He has hit two fifties in the tournament. Jurel bats down the order but has had good game-time. 

Shivam Dube 

Shivam Dube has been batting lower down the order but can still be a good differential option. CSK have a volatile top order. Dube has hit 273 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 39.  

ALSO READ: 

CHE vs RR IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

MS Dhoni 

MS Dhoni in a fantasy team just doesn’t make any sense considering his batting position. He comes to bat in the last two overs and that is not enough.

Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal has played three games in the tournament and has picked only one wicket at an expensive rate of 12.45. He can be avoided. 

CHE vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

CHE vs RR Predictions
Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

Mumbai Indians Name Former CSK Star Among Others As Replacements for Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch for IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians Name Former CSK Star Among Others As Replacements for Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch for IPL 2025

11:23 am
Sagar Paul

EXPLAINED: Why Digvesh Rathi Was Suspended for 1 Game, but Abhishek Sharma Escaped With 25% Fine After Altercation During LSG vs SRH in IPL 2025

Rathi’s notebook celebration has already been a talking point this IPL season.
11:24 am
Darpan Jain

4 IPL 2025 Stars You Wouldn’t Expect That Would Likely Make India T20I Squad Soon

Their T20 performances have been far too good to ignore
11:34 am
Samarnath Soory
Rishabh Pant Points Fingers After LSG Are Eliminated From IPL 2025 Playoffs Race

‘The Way We Planned the Auction…’ – Rishabh Pant Points Fingers After LSG Are Eliminated From IPL 2025 Playoffs Race

The skipper felt that the team’s auction strategy was solid, but the injuries ruined their plans.
9:50 am
Sagar Paul
Rishabh Pant Questioned for Dropping Standards, Labelled ‘Just Okay Player’ by Former New Zealand Player Simon Doull

Rishabh Pant Questioned for Dropping Standards, Labelled ‘Just Okay Player’ by Former New Zealand Player

He has scored only 135 runs in 11 innings at an average of 12.27.
9:52 am
Sagar Paul
[WATCH] Abhishek Sharma, Digvesh Singh Rathi Bury the Hatchet Post Heated Exchange After LSG vs SRH Match in IPL 2025

[WATCH] Abhishek Sharma, Digvesh Singh Rathi Bury the Hatchet Post Heated Exchange After LSG vs SRH Match in IPL 2025

Abhishek Sharma and Digvesh Singh Rathi moved on from their heated exchange after the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match.
11:33 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.