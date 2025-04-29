News
DC vs KKR top captaincy picks for match 48 of the IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 29, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 48 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 match 48 between DC and KKR.

DC vs KKR top captaincy picks for match 48 of the IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match no. 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.  

Delhi Capitals have 12 points from nine games in the season, winning six and losing three. They are coming off a six-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Barring Abishek Porel (28 off 11) and Tristan Stubbs (34 off 18), DC batters struggled to get going, managing only 162 on the board. 

The Knight Riders are in a critical situation, with only seven points from nine games. Another defeat could prove to be season-ending. In the previous game, KKR had to share points with Punjab Kings after rain intervened. 

DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Sunil Narine 

Sunil Narine’s all-round skill set makes him a solid captaincy candidate. He has struck 151 runs in the IPL 2025 at 175 while averaging 21.57. With the ball, he has taken seven wickets in eight games at an economy of 7.75.

KL Rahul 

KL Rahul had a tough outing in the previous game, scoring 41 off 39 but he has been in good form. He has amassed 364 runs in the tournament at an average of 60 while striking at 146. He has hit three fifties in eight innings in the competition, and remains a good captaincy option.

Axar Patel 

Axar Patel has been batting at number 4-5 this season, which boosts his fantasy value. He has scored 189 runs at an average of 27 while striking at 154. The left-arm orthodox spinner has only three wickets in the tournament but was excellent in the previous game, picking up 2 for 19. 

DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Karun Nair 

Karun Nair’s ownership has dropped after a few failures and Faf du Plessis’ return. He can be a great differential pick, having shown what he’s capable of in the 40-ball 89 knock against Mumbai Indians earlier this season.

Venkatesh Iyer 

Venkatesh Iyer has had a poor season, which has resulted in his fantasy ownership going down. He has the ability to deliver a big score, especially if they move him up the order. 

ALSO READ: 

DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Rovman Powell 

Rovman Powell usually bats low down the order and doesn’t bowl much either. It affects his fantasy value and can be left out. 

Ashutosh Sharma 

Ashutosh Sharma is a terrific hitter down the order but hasn’t had much time in the middle. In the previous game, he was brought in as an impact substitute but failed to cash in. 

DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction.

