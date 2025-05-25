News
Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 67 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 3 min read
Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Match no. 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against Chennai Super Kings (CHE) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The GT vs CHE Dream11 top captaincy picks are detailed here alongside useful information to pick your fantasy team.

Gujarat Titans lost their last match against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs. They have played 13 matches so far, winning nine and collecting 18 points. A win in this match will confirm their place in the top two of the points table.

Chennai Super Kings lost their last match against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. They have played 13 matches, winning only three and losing ten, and are currently at the bottom of the points table.

GT vs CHE IPL 2025 Dream11 Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill has been in top form this season, scoring 636 runs in 13 matches. He has hit six fifties, with recent scores like 35, 93*, 43, 76, 84, and 90. His consistency makes him an important player for Gujarat Titans and a strong captaincy pick in fantasy teams.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan has also been very consistent, scoring 638 runs in 13 games. He did not score big in the last match (21 runs), but he has already hit five fifties and a century this season. With a strike rate of 153.31, he is another good captaincy option.

Noor Ahmad (CHE)

Noor Ahmad has taken 21 wickets in 13 matches and has been the best bowler for CSK this season. He picked up one wicket in the last game and took four wickets against KKR before that. He has taken at least one wicket in each of his last five matches. He could be a good captaincy choice from the CSK side in fantasy teams.

ALSO READ:

GT vs CHE IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Sherfane Rutherford (GT)

Sherfane Rutherford could be a smart differential pick for this match. He scored 38 runs in the last game and has made 267 runs in nine innings this season. Although he hasn’t reached a fifty yet, he has consistently chipped in with useful scores in the 30s and 40s.

Shivam Dube (CHE)

Shivam Dube has been batting lower down the order but remains a valuable differential option. He scored 39 runs in the last match and 45 in the one before that. So far, Dube has made 340 runs in 13 innings at an average of 34.00.

GT vs CHE IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia (GT)

Rahul Tewatia can be avoided for this match.

GT vs CHE IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

