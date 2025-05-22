Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 64 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 64 between GT and LSG.

Match no. 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) facing each other at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Check out the top GT vs LSG Dream11 captaincy picks.

Gujarat Titans occupy the top spot on the table with 18 points from 12 games. They have qualified for the playoffs and are gunning for a top-two finish. GT beat Delhi Capitals in the previous game by 10 wickets on the back of a Sai Sudharsan century and Shubman Gill’s 93 off 53.

The Super Giants are knocked out of the competition, having won only five of their 12 games. In the previous game, they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. Mitch Marsh (65 off 39) and Aiden Markram (61 off 38) powered the team to 205 but bowlers couldn’t contain the runflow.

GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been sublime in IPL 2025, piling on 601 runs at an average of 60 and strike rate of 155. The GT skipper has smashed six half centuries in the tournament. In the previous game, Gill hit an unbeaten 93 off 53 deliveries. His record at this venue also makes him a great captaincy option.

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan has been utterly consistent throughout this competition. He is the leading run-scorer with 617 runs at an average of 56 while striking at 157. The left-hand batter hit a magnificent 108 not-out in 61 balls in the previous game, and has five half centuries in the season.

Nicholas Pooran

The last time these two teams met, Nicholas Pooran blasted 61 off 34 deliveries. He has had an excellent season, with 455 runs at an incredible strike rate of 198 while averaging 41. Pooran has hit four fifties in the tournament, and is coming off a 26-ball 45.

GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Ayush Badoni

Ayush Badoni bats down the order but has done a great job whenever there’s a crisis. He has scored 329 runs in the tournament at an average of 32 and strike rate of 148, including two fifties.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has fallen off after a great start to the tournament. He can still be a good differential option. He has taken 15 wickets in the season at a strike rate of 18.

ALSO READ:

GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Shahrukh Khan

Given the GT top three takes up most of the overs, batters below number four do not get much time in the middle. Shahrukh Khan bats at 5-6, and can be avoided.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has had a horrendous season with the bat, scoring only 135 runs at an average of 12. With such form, leaving him out would be the obvious choice.

GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.