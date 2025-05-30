News
Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Eliminator Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 30, 2025 - 3 min read
Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. The GT vs MI Dream11 top captaincy picks are detailed here alongside useful information to pick your fantasy team.

Gujarat Titans finished third in the league stage. They played 14 matches, won nine, lost five, and ended with 18 points.

They lost their last league match against Chennai Super Kings by 83 runs. If they had won that game, they would have finished in the top two and played in Qualifier 1 instead of the Eliminator.

Mumbai Indians finished fourth in the league stage standings with 16 points from 14 matches. They won eight games and lost six.

In their last match, they lost to Punjab Kings by seven wickets. If they had won that game, they would have finished in the top two.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav has been outstanding in this tournament. He has scored 640 runs in 14 matches with an average of 71.11 and a strike rate of 167.97. In the last match, he made 57 runs.

He has been very consistent. SKY has hit five half-centuries this season and has scored more than 25 runs in every single innings he has played.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan has been very consistent with the bat. He has scored runs easily and looked confident at the crease. The left-handed opener has made 679 runs in 14 innings this season, with an average of 52.23 and a strike rate of 155.37.

Sudharsan has hit one century and five half-centuries in the tournament.

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill has been in great form this season, scoring 649 runs in 14 matches. He has hit six half-centuries. In the last match, he scored only 13 runs, but before that, his scores were 35, 93*, 43, 76, 84, and 90.

His consistency makes him a key player for Gujarat Titans and a strong captaincy option in fantasy teams.

ALSO READ:

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Sherfane Rutherford (GT)

Sherfane Rutherford can be a smart and risky pick for this match. He got out for a duck in the last game, but overall, he has been helpful for Gujarat Titans this season. He has scored 267 runs in ten innings so far.

Even though he hasn’t scored a fifty yet, he has often contributed with valuable cameos, providing steady support in the middle order.

Mitchell Santner (MI)

Mitchell Santner can be a good different pick for this match. He has taken nine wickets in 11 matches this season.

In his last two games, he took five wickets, two against Punjab Kings and three against Delhi Capitals. With this form, he could be a strong different pick for the match.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia (GT)

Rahul Tewatia can be avoided for this match.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

