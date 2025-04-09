Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 23 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match no. 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will have Gujarat Titans (GT) hosting Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. After losing their first game, they have now won three matches in a row.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals won their last match against Punjab Kings by 50 runs. They have played four matches so far, winning two and losing two.

GT vs RR IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill could be a strong captaincy pick for this match. He is back in form after scoring an unbeaten 61 in the last game. So far, he has scored 146 runs in four matches, including two 30-plus scores.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan has been in great form this season, scoring 191 runs in four matches. Even though he didn’t score much in the last game, he already has two fifties and a 49. He could be another solid captaincy option.

Mohammed Siraj (GT)

Mohammed Siraj has been in top form this season, picking up nine wickets in four matches. He has been especially impressive in the last two games, taking three wickets against RCB and four against SRH.

GT vs RR IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Sherfane Rutherford (GT)

Sherfane Rutherford has been an impact player for Gujarat Titans, scoring 129 runs in four matches. He has one 40+ and two 30+ scores this season. Picked by only 39.4% of fantasy teams, he could be a smart differential pick for this match.

Maheesh Theekshana (RR)

Maheesh Theekshana has taken four wickets in four matches so far, including two in the last game. He has been picked by only 13.94% of fantasy teams, so if he gets a wicket or two, it could give you an edge.

GT vs RR IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia (RR)

Rahul Tewatia can be avoided for this match as he bats lower down the order.

GT vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

