LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction for Match 70 of the IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 70 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: May 27, 2025 - 3 min read

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 70 between LSG and RCB.

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction for Match 70 of the IPL 2025.

The final group fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) locking horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The action will unfold at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.  Check out the LSG vs RCB Dream11 captaincy choices.

Rishabh Pant-led LSG failed to reach the playoffs after a good start, managing 12 points from 13 games. They beat Gujarat Titans in the previous game by 33 runs. Mitch Marsh smashed a stunning 117 off 64 deliveries while Nicholas Pooran hit 56 in 27 balls to power the team to 235. Will O’Rourke then claimed a three-for. 

RCB need to win this game to secure a place in the top two, which gives two opportunities to reach the final. They have 17 points from 13 matches, having won eight games. They suffered a 42-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad while chasing 232. RCB needed 69 runs off the final six overs with seven wickets in hand but had a big collapse. 

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Virat Kohli 

Virat Kohli remains the most popular captaincy option thanks to his consistency. He has made 548 runs in the tournament at an average of 61 and strike rate of 145. Kohli has seven fifties in the competition, and hit 43 off 24 in the previous game.

Nicholas Pooran 

Nicholas Pooran has had an outstanding season for Lucknow Super Giants. Predominantly batting at number three, he has collected 511 runs at a ridiculous strike rate of 199 while averaging 46. Pooran has blasted five half centuries, and is a good captaincy option.

Mitch Marsh 

Mitch Marsh has had his best IPL season till date. He’s coming off a blistering century in the previous outing against Gujarat Titans. He has made 560 runs in the competition at an average of 47 and strike rate of 161. Marsh has five fifties along with a hundred. 

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Yash Dayal 

Yash Dayal has taken 10 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 9.79. He could be a decent differential pick. 

Mayank Agarwal 

Mayank Agarwal came in as a replacement player and has played only one game. But given he bats at number three, he offers good differential value especially at a venue like Lucknow. 

ALSO READ: 

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Rishabh Pant 

Rishabh Pant has had an awful campaign, with only 151 runs at a strike rate of 107 and average of 14. With his current form, leaving him out would be a better option. 

Jitesh Sharma 

Jitesh Sharma bats at number 5-6, and has scored 152 runs in the tournament at an average of 25. Given his batting position, leaving him out would be a wise move. 

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction.

