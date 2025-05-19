Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 61 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 61 between LSG and SRH.

Match no. 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) going head to head. The match will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG have 10 points from 11 games, and must win the remaining games to stay alive in the playoffs race. In their previous game, they lost to Punjab Kings by 37 runs after conceding 236 and a collapse from the top order.

SRH needed to win the previous match against Delhi Capitals to stay in the frame. Pat Cummins’ 3 for 19 restricted them to 133 in 20 overs but rain did not allow further action. Sunrisers have seven points from 11 games, and can only reach 13 points.

LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma hasn’t matched his exploits from the previous season but has shown his ability occasionally. He has scored 314 runs in the tournament, averaging 31 at a strike rate of 180. The left-hand batter has smashed one century and a half century.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran started the season with bang but his form has fallen off in recent games. LSG not shielding him against new-ball movement has made it worse. But he remains a top captaincy candidate. Pooran has collected 410 runs in the season at a strike rate of 200 while averaging 41, including four half centuries.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram has made 348 runs in the competition at an average of 31 while striking at 148. This is one of his better IPL seasons, registering four half centuries. He has also taken five wickets with the ball. He could be key against a side with a top three comprised of left-handers.

LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Ayush Badoni

Ayush Badoni has been impressive yet again, scoring 326 runs in the tournament at an average of 36 and strike rate of 150. He has hit two half centuries in the season.

Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat has taken seven wickets from five games in the season at an economy of 6.94. He has taken a three-for in one of the games. With low ownership, he can be a good differential pick.

LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

David Miller

David Miller has managed only 153 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 127. With his current form, leaving him out would be a better option.

Aniket Varma

Aniket Varma started the season with a couple of impressive knocks but has fallen off since. His batting position doesn’t make him an attractive fantasy option either.

LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction.

