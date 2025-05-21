Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 62 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match no. 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Mumbai Indians (MI) squaring off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians will be playing their first match after the IPL 2025 resumption. They currently have 14 points from 12 matches and a win in this game will confirm their place in the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals have already played one game after the break which they lost to Gujarat Titans by 10 wickets. They have 13 points from 12 matches and a win will keep them in the playoff race but a loss will knock them out.

MI vs DC IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav has been in great form this season, scoring 510 runs in 12 matches. He made 35 runs in the last game and has three fifties to his name. Impressively, he has scored at least 25 runs in every innings so far. With this consistent form, he could be a strong captaincy pick for this match.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 13 wickets in eight matches so far. He picked up two wickets in the last match, two before that, and four in the match prior to that, showing impressive form. In seven out of the eight matches he has played, he has taken at least one wicket. He could also be a good captaincy option for this match.

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul has scored 493 runs in 11 matches. In the last match, he remained unbeaten on 112 against Gujarat Titans. He has been the best batter for DC this season. Along with the century, he has three half centuries to his name. From the DC side, he could be a strong captaincy option for this match.

MI vs DC IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Corbin Bosch (MI)

Corbin Bosch could be a differential pick for this match. He has played three matches so far this season. In the last game, he scored 27 runs lower down the order but could not take a wicket. If he contributes with both bat and ball, he could be a valuable differential pick.

Abishek Porel (DC)

Abishek Porel can be a differential pick from Delhi Capitals. He has scored 295 runs in 12 matches and made 30 runs in the last game. In his last 10 innings, he has crossed 25 runs six times. If he scores more than 30 in this match, he could be a valuable pick.

MI vs DC IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Naman Dhir (MI)

Naman Dhir can be avoided for this match.

MI vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction.

