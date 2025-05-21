News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 62 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 21, 2025 - 3 min read
Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Match no. 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Mumbai Indians (MI) squaring off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians will be playing their first match after the IPL 2025 resumption. They currently have 14 points from 12 matches and a win in this game will confirm their place in the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals have already played one game after the break which they lost to Gujarat Titans by 10 wickets. They have 13 points from 12 matches and a win will keep them in the playoff race but a loss will knock them out.

MI vs DC IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav has been in great form this season, scoring 510 runs in 12 matches. He made 35 runs in the last game and has three fifties to his name. Impressively, he has scored at least 25 runs in every innings so far. With this consistent form, he could be a strong captaincy pick for this match.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 13 wickets in eight matches so far. He picked up two wickets in the last match, two before that, and four in the match prior to that, showing impressive form. In seven out of the eight matches he has played, he has taken at least one wicket. He could also be a good captaincy option for this match.

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul has scored 493 runs in 11 matches. In the last match, he remained unbeaten on 112 against Gujarat Titans. He has been the best batter for DC this season. Along with the century, he has three half centuries to his name. From the DC side, he could be a strong captaincy option for this match.

MI vs DC IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Corbin Bosch (MI)

Corbin Bosch could be a differential pick for this match. He has played three matches so far this season. In the last game, he scored 27 runs lower down the order but could not take a wicket. If he contributes with both bat and ball, he could be a valuable differential pick.

Abishek Porel (DC)

Abishek Porel can be a differential pick from Delhi Capitals. He has scored 295 runs in 12 matches and made 30 runs in the last game. In his last 10 innings, he has crossed 25 runs six times. If he scores more than 30 in this match, he could be a valuable pick.

MI vs DC IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Naman Dhir (MI)

Naman Dhir can be avoided for this match.

MI vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
MI vs DC
MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction
Mumbai Indians
Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

Delhi Capitals Co-owner Parth Jindal Requests Relocation of MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash Due to Heavy Rain Forecast and Yellow Alert

Delhi Capitals Co-owner Parth Jindal Requests Relocation of MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash Due to Heavy Rain Forecast and Yellow Alert

If Mumbai Indians win, they qualify for the playoffs. If Delhi Capitals win, the playoff race stays open.
10:19 am
Sagar Paul
KKR Expresses Frustration Over Mid Season Rule Shift in IPL 2025

KKR Expresses Frustration Over Mid Season Rule Shift in IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore was one of the first to raise an objection.
9:04 am
Sagar Paul
Sanju Samson Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rajasthan Royals CSK vs RR IPL 2025

‘Something Special for the Indian Team’: Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Predicts BIG FUTURE for Vaibhav Suryavanshi After His IPL 2025 Heroics

Vaibhav Suryavanshi finishes his maiden IPL season with 252 runs from seven matches at a strike-rate of 206.56.
12:37 am
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Vaibhav Suryavanshi Seeks MS Dhoni's Blessings, Touches Feet After CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Match

[WATCH] Vaibhav Suryavanshi Seeks MS Dhoni’s Blessings, Touches Feet After CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Match

12:05 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Harbhajan Singh slams MS Dhoni CSK vs RR IPL 2025

Leader Should Talk Intent: Former Teammate Slams MS Dhoni After Ordinary Knock in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Coming in to bat at number eight, Dhoni scored 16 runs from 17 deliveries against RR, slamming just one six.
11:40 pm
Vishnu PN
Riyan Parag lands in controversy for his catch of Devon Conway during CSK vs RR IPL 2025 clash

Riyan Parag Lands in Controversy for His Catch of Devon Conway During CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Clash

10:52 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.