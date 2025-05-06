Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 56 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 match 56 between MI and GT.

Match no. 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will have Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams are on 14 points and are vying for the top two spots.

Mumbai Indians have won seven games out of their 11 games, and the best net run-rate of 1.274 amongst all teams. They are coming off a 100-run drubbing of Lucknow Super Giants. Rohit Sharma (53 off 36) and Ryan Rickelton (61 in 38) provided a strong start before Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya smashed 48 off 23 individually. Defending 217, Trent Boult picked three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah bagged two.

Gujarat Titans also have seven wins but have played one fewer game. They defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs in the previous game. Shubman Gill (76 off 38) and Jos Buttler (64 in 37) powered the team to 224. Prasidh Krishna then claimed 2 for 19 in four overs.

MI vs GT IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been exceptional in the ongoing tournament. He has accumulated 475 runs from 11 matches at an average of 68 while striking at 172. SKY has smashed three half centuries in the season and has scored more than 25 runs in each of the 11 innings.

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan has shown incredible consistency with the bat. He has piled on runs for fun while looking completely assured at the crease. The left-hand opener has scored 504 runs from 10 innings this season at an average of 50 while striking at 154. Sudharsan has smashed five half centuries in the tournament.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has batted at number three for Gujarat Titans, and is having a terrific season. He has amassed 470 runs at an average of 78 and strike rate of 169. Buttler has an exceptional record against Mumbai Indians, with 591 runs at 54 average, including one century and four half centuries.

MI vs GT IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar has taken nine wickets in the tournament. He can be effective against the Wankhede stadium. With ownership down, he can be a good differential pick.

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar hasn’t done much in the tournament barring one game. But he could play a role in this game if MI manages to get through the GT top order.

MI vs GT IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Naman Dhir

Naman Dhir has done an excellent job whenever he has had time in the middle. But his opportunities are rare in this MI line-up. You can leave him out for this game.

M Shahrukh Khan

With the kind of template Gujarat Titans’ top three has been batting, the guys like M Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia have not had to do much. Leaving him out would be a wise move.

MI vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

