Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 58 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 58 between PBKS and DC

Match no. 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature Punjab Kings (PBKS) hosting Delhi Capitals (DC) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Punjab Kings are sitting in a good position with 15 points from 11 games. They have won seven and lost three times. In their previous game, they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 37 runs. Prabhsimran Singh smashed 91 off 48 deliveries before Arshdeep Singh snared three wickets in the powerplay while defending 236.

Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals have 13 points to their credit from 11 matches, winning six and losing four. DC were lucky to get one point from their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad thanks to the rain. They managed only 133 in 20 overs with rain denying further play.

SEE IPL 2025 PLAYOFFS SCENARIOS FOR ALL TEAMS

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been outstanding for Punjab Kings in this season. He has accumulated 405 runs from 11 innings at an incredible strike rate of 180 while averaging over 50. Shreyas has registered four half centuries in the tournament, with the best of 97 off 43.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel remains a top captaincy candidate because of his all-round skill set. Batting in the middle order, he has made 238 runs in the season at an average of 27 and strike rate of 157. The left-arm spinner has found his mojo, picking up four wickets in the last two innings.

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh is having his best IPL season, delivering consistently. The explosive opener has amassed 437 runs at an average of nearly 40 while striking at 170. He has hit four half centuries in the competition, three of which have come in the last three games.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Nehal Wadhera

Nehal Wadhera bats at number five and hasn’t had much time in the middle. He has struck 210 runs in the season at an average of 30 while striking at 149. He offers a good differential value.

Karun Nair

Karun Nair smashed 89 off 40 against Mumbai Indians but has since managed 65 runs from five innings. That has dropped his fantasy ownership but he can be a great differential pick on a pitch like this.

ALSO READ:

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Ashutosh Sharma

Ashutosh Sharma bats lower down the order, with less chance of getting a decent number of balls to make an impact. With such uncertainty, you can leave him out.

Marcus Stoinis

Similar to DC’s Ashutosh, Marcus Stoinis has batted in the lower order for Punjab Kings. He hasn’t done well, scoring only 82 runs in seven innings and has failed to get any wickets.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction.



For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.