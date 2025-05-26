Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 69 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 69 between PBKS and MI

Match no. 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) fighting to keep the top-two hopes alive. This crucial contest will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Here we delve into the PBKS vs MI Dream11 Captaincy choices.

Punjab Kings have 17 points to their credit from 13 games, having won eight of those. They lost their previous game against Delhi Capitals by six wickets. Shreyas Iyer (53 off 34) and Marcus Stoinis (44* off 16) powered them to 206 but bowlers could not make an impact.

Mumbai Indians booked their spot in the playoffs with 16 points from 13 games, and have the best net run-rate. They’re coming off a 59-run victory over DC after posting 180 on a tricky pitch. Suryakumar Yadav smashed 73* off 43 before Jasprit Bumrah and Mitch Santner claimed three scalps each.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Top Captaincy Picks

Shreyas Iyer

The Punjab Kings skipper has had a superb IPL 2025 season with the bat. He has accumulated 488 runs from 13 innings at a strike rate of 172 and average 49. Shreyas has smashed five half centuries in the competition, including 53 off 34 in the previous game.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is coming off an excellent knock against DC, scoring an unbeaten 73 off 53 on a tough surface. He has amassed 583 runs in the tournament at an average of 72 while striking at 170. SKY has registered four half centuries in the campaign.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been incredible in the ongoing season, conceding runs at just 6.39 rpo. He has taken 16 wickets from nine games, including a four-wicket haul. Bumrah has 11 wickets in the last four games.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Nehal Wadhera

Nehal Wadhera has had a pretty good season, batting in the middle order. The left-hand batter has made 296 runs in 11 innings at an average of 33 while striking at 157. Part of around 35% fantasy teams, he can be a good differential.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma has scored 273 runs in the competition at an average of 34 and strike rate of 134. While far off his best, he can be a good differential, batting at number five.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Naman Dhir

Namar Dhir hit 24 not-out off 8 balls in the previous game. But he hasn’t had much time in the middle this season due to his batting position. Leaving him out would be a sensible call.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis blasted 44 not-out in 16 balls in the previous game. However, his low batting position means he hasn’t got enough deliveries to bat in the season.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction.

