News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2
indian-premier-league-ipl

Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 1, 2025 - 3 min read
Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2

Qualifier 2 features Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) battling for a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final. The action will unfold at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Punjab Kings lost Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets in a one-sided contest. They were bowled out for just 101, which made it easy for RCB to chase down the target and win comfortably.

Mumbai Indians won the Eliminator match against Gujarat Titans by 20 runs. They scored a strong total of 228 runs and restricted Gujarat Titans to 208.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma has scored 410 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2025. His best knock came in the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans, where he played a brilliant innings of 81 runs from 50 balls. He has hit four fifties so far and, being a big-game player, he will be someone to watch out for in Qualifier 2.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the most consistent batters for Mumbai Indians this season. He has scored 673 runs in 15 matches at an average of 67.30 and a strike rate of 167.83. He has scored more than 25 runs in every game and has five fifties to his name.

In the last match against Gujarat Titans, he also made a handy 33 runs and continued to be an important part of the batting lineup.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer has done well this season with the bat. He has scored 516 runs in 15 matches with an average of 46.90 and a strike rate of 170.86. He has also hit five fifties. Even though he got out for just two runs in the last match, he has been in good form overall.

He can also be a good captaincy pick, as he scored 97 not out in Ahmedabad earlier this season when his team played against Punjab Kings.

ALSO READ:

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Jonny Bairstow (MI)

Jonny Bairstow can be a good differential pick for this match. He played his first game of the season in the Eliminator and made an instant impact by scoring a quick 47 off just 22 balls. His knock included four fours and three sixes, with a strike rate of 213.63. If he gets going again, he could score big and earn valuable points.

Harpreet Brar (PBKS)

Harpreet Brar could be a smart differential pick for this match. He has taken 10 wickets in 7 matches this season. Although he went wicketless in the last game, he had taken at least one wicket in every other match he bowled. If he finds his rhythm, he can make an impact again.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Shashank Singh (PBKS)

Shashank Singh can be avoided for this match.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
PBKS vs MI
PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction
Punjab Kings
Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Weather Report

PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Weather Report: Latest Ahmedabad Rain Updates, Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report for IPL 2025 Clash for Finals

10:14 am
Sagar Paul
Why Is Yuzvendra Chahal Not in PBKS Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against Mumbai Indians With Top-Two at Stake?

Will Yuzvendra Chahal Play In PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?

The legspinner has not played for PBKS in the last three matches
9:45 am
Samarnath Soory
Ashutosh Sharma Delhi Capitals Star From IPL 2025 Slams Hundred in UK For Club Side; Gets Praise From Kevin Pietersen

Not Karun Nair, Another Delhi Capitals Star From IPL 2025 Slams Hundred in UK For Club Side; Gets Praise From Kevin Pietersen

10:42 pm
Disha Asrani
PBKS vs MI Mumbai Dharamsala IPL 2025

What Happens If MI vs PBKS IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Gets Washed Out?

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans to enter the second step of the playoffs
9:49 pm
Samarnath Soory
Punjab Kings face Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.

3 Punjab Kings Players Who Can Pose a Serious Challenge to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 

Punjab Kings are coming on the back of a loss against the finalists, RCB.
9:08 pm
Sandip Pawar
Is Suryakumar Yadav Fit To Play Qualifier 2 vs PBKS After Injury Scare During Eliminator in IPL 2025

Is Suryakumar Yadav Fit To Play IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs PBKS After Injury Scare During Eliminator?

SKY is Mumbai Indians' top run-getter and second in line for the Orange Cap this season.
8:52 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.