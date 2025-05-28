Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between PBKS and RCB.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has reached its final stage. Qualifier 1 features Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) battling for a spot in the final. The action will unfold at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

Punjab Kings topped the league stage with 19 points, having won nine games and lost four. The Shreyas Iyer-led side hammered Mumbai Indians in the previous game. Chasing 185, Josh Inglis smashed 73 runs off 42 deliveries Priyansh Arya struck 62 off 35 balls.

RCB finished second in the league stage, with 19 points and a slightly inferior net run-rate. In a must-win game for a top-two spot, they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. Chasing a big target of 228, Jitesh Sharma starred with an outstanding 85 not-out in 33 balls.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has shown remarkable consistency in the tournament, hitting eight half centuries in 13 innings. He has scored 602 runs in the tournament at an average of 60 while striking at 148. With his consistency, he is the most popular captaincy option in this game.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is having his best ever IPL season. He has piled on 514 runs in the competition at an average of 51 while striking at an incredible rate of 172. Shreyas has registered five half centuries in the season. Despite sacrificing his number three spot, he remains a good captaincy option.

Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis was magnificent in the previous game against Mumbai Indians, smashing 73 in 42 deliveries. He’s one of the best T20 players in the game, and has an excellent game against spin. Backing him as a captain could be a great move.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Rajat Patidar

Having been picked by 27% of the teams, Rajat Patidar could be a good differential pick. He has scored 271 runs in the season with two fifties, and bats in the top four.

Harpreet Brar

Harpreet Brar has been superb with the ball, picking 10 wickets in seven games. Around 37% of fantasy teams have picked him for this game, and offers good differential value.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis has played a few cameos but he bats at number 6/7, reducing his fantasy value significantly. Leaving him out would not be a bad move.

Ramario Shepherd

Romario Shepherd has blasted 53* off 14 and picked three wickets in the season. But his batting position and bowling quality makes it a better option to avoid him.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction.

