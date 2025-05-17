Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 58 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 58 between RCB and KKR.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume with a revised schedule. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off in match no. 58 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB have 16 points to their name from 11 games, and need just one win to book a playoff berth. They edged past Chennai Super Kings in the previous game by 2 runs. Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, and Romario Shepherd smashed half centuries before Lungi Ngidi took 3 for 30.

KKR have 11 points after 12 matches, having won only five of those. They remain in the frame for the playoffs but need other results in their favour. They lost to the Super Kings in the most recent fixture by two wickets. Varun Chakravarthy’s spell of 2 for 18 went in vain as they couldn’t defend 179.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli

Recently retired from Tests, Virat Kohli continues to be a top captaincy option in this tournament. He has scored 505 runs this season at an average of 63 and strike rate of 143. Seven half centuries in 11 innings highlights his ridiculous consistency for RCB.

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has been in terrific form for KKR in the tournament. He has collected 375 runs from 11 innings at an average of 37 while striking at 146. Rahane has hit three half centuries in the season.

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy has taken 17 wickets in the IPL 2025 at an excellent economy of 7. The mystery spinner has been in sensational form in the last few months. He will be a key factor in this game against RCB’s batting unit.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi played the previous game in the absence of Josh Hazlewood, and picked up 3 for 30 in four overs. He could be a good differential pick in this match.

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana has been a bit expensive in the tournament but has taken 15 wickets at a strike rate of 16.4. With around a 35% fantasy ownership, he offers good differential value.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh hasn’t had much time in the middle and hasn’t bowled either. His batting position doesn’t make him an appealing option.

Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma has scored 128 runs in the tournament from eight innings. He bats in the lower middle order, so you can avoid him.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

