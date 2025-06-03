News
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs PBKS
indian-premier-league-ipl

Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Final Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 3, 2025 - 3 min read
Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs PBKS

The final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In Qualifier 1, RCB faced PBKS and won the match by eight wickets. They bowled first and kept Punjab to just 101 runs, then chased down the target with ease, finishing the game with 10 overs left.

PBKS, on the other hand, won their previous match against Mumbai Indians. After allowing 203 runs while bowling, their batters played really well and chased down the total with one over left.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has been RCB’s best bowler this season. He came back from injury in the last match (Qualifier 1) and took three wickets. So far, he has taken 21 wickets in 11 matches with an economy rate of 8.30. In his last five games for RCB, he has picked up 12 wickets, including two three-wicket hauls and one four-wicket haul. He could be a good captaincy choice for this match.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has scored 614 runs in 14 matches this season. Though he made just 12 runs in the last game, he has been in great form overall, averaging 55.81 with eight half-centuries. He has also hit five fifties in his last seven innings. Kohli could be a strong captaincy choice for this match.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer showed his class again with an unbeaten 87 in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians. He has scored 603 runs in 16 matches this season, averaging 54.81 with a strike rate of 175.80 and five fifties. He looks like a strong captaincy option, especially with scores of 97* and 85* in his two games at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season. In fact, Iyer has remained unbeaten in all three IPL matches at the venue, including a 58* from last season.

ALSO READ:

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be a smart pick for this match. He has taken 15 wickets in 13 games with an economy rate of 9.27. In each of his last three matches, he took one wicket. If he can take one or two again, he could earn good points for fantasy players.

Nehal Wadhera

Nehal Wadhera has scored 354 runs in 14 innings this season. He is averaging 32.18 with a strike rate of 150.63 and has hit two fifties. He made 48 runs in the last match. If he plays another good innings like that, he could give solid points for fantasy teams.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Shashank Singh (PBKS)

Shashank Singh can be avoided for this match.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

