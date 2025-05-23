Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 65 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 65 between RCB and SRH.

Match no. 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will have Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing off at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

RCB have advanced to the playoffs, and have a chance to secure a top-two spot. They have 17 points to their name from 12 games, winning eight and losing three. Their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out without a ball being bowled.

SRH are out of the competition after losing seven out of 12 games. They will be playing for pride, and hope to end the season on a winning note. In the last game, they beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets on the back of Abhishek Sharma’s 59 off 20.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli remains the most popular captaincy option for his remarkable consistency. He has amassed 505 runs in the tournament at an average of 63 and strike rate of 143. Kohli has smashed seven half centuries in 11 innings, which highlights how good he has been.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has had his moments in the season. He has made 373 runs at an average of 34 and strike rate of 192. The left-hand opening batter has smashed one century and two half centuries in the competition. Abhishek is coming off a 59-run knock in the previous outing in Lucknow.

Phil Salt

Phil Salt has recovered from illness, and should enjoy batting at a venue like Lucknow. He has collected 239 runs from nine innings at an average of 26 while striking at 168. Salt has hit two fifties in the tournament.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi filled in for Josh Hazlewood in the game against Chennai Super Kings, and picked up 3 for 30 in four overs. He could be a good differential pick in this match.

Eshan Malinga

Eshan Malinga has taken eight wickets from five games in the tournament at a strike rate of 14.2. With around 25% fantasy ownership, he offers good differential value.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma has only faced 90 deliveries in the tournament. He has scored 128 runs from those. Given the lack of time in the middle and his ultra aggressive style, leaving him out would be a better option.

Aniket Verma

Aniket Verma had a great start to the season but hasn’t done much since. He has scored only 78 runs in the last seven innings. So you can avoid him.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction.

