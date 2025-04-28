Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 47 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 47 between RR and GT.

The match no. 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will have Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosting Gujarat Titans (GT) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals are reeling in the bottom two with seven losses in nine matches this season. They are practically eliminated from the playoffs race. In the previous game, they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 11 runs. Needing 18 off 12 while chasing 206, they fumbled the match for the third time in a row.

Gujarat Titans are in the top two, with six wins in eight games. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs in the last game on the back of Shubman Gill’s 90 off 55 deliveries. Sai Sudharsan also struck 52 off 36 while Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna took 2 for 25 each.

RR vs GT IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill

The GT skipper is coming off a magnificent knock of 90 runs in 55 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders. Shubman Gill has accumulated 305 runs from eight innings at an average of 43 and strike rate of 153. Gill has registered three fifties in the tournament.

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan has shown remarkable consistency in the ongoing season. He has amassed 417 runs at an average of 52 while striking at 152. The left-hand batter has registered five half centuries in eight innings in the tournament.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a slow start to the campaign but has been outstanding in recent games. He has piled on 356 runs at a strike rate of 148 while averaging 39. Jaiswal has hammered four fifties in the last six innings, and is coming off a 19-ball 49 in the previous outing.

RR vs GT IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan’s fantasy ownership for this game is just around 37%. He hasn’t been in great form but was terrific in the last game, picking up 2 for 25. On a Jaipur pitch, he can be effective.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is part of only 25% fantasy teams for this game. The 14-year old smashed 50 runs in 32 deliveries in his first two IPL matches. Opening the innings, he can give a good differential value.

ALSO READ:

RR vs GT IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Shimrom Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer averages just 23 in the tournament and has batted mostly at number six. That reduces his fantasy potential so you can leave him out.

M Shahrukh Khan

M Shahrukh Khan has scored only 73 runs from five innings this season, and doesn’t get much time in the middle. Leaving him out would be a good option.

RR vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.