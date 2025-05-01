Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 50 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 50 between RR and MI.

The match no. 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals are pretty much out of the contention for the playoffs, having won only three games and lost seven. They are coming off a dominant eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history with a century off 35 balls while Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 70 not-out in 40 to chase down 210.

Mumbai Indians have accumulated 12 points from 10 games, winning the last five games on the trot. In the previous game, they beat Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs. Ryan Rickelton (58 off 32) and Suryakumar Yadav (54 off 28) helped them get 215. Jasprit Bumrah later bagged 4 for 22 while Trent Boult snared 3 for 20.

RR vs MI IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has racked up 427 runs in the tournament at an average of 61 while striking at 169 while averaging 61. SKY has hit more than 25 runs in each of the games this season. He is coming off a superb 54 off 28 in the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in magnificent form, hitting five half centuries in the last seven innings. He has amassed 426 runs in the season at an average of 47 and strike rate of 153. Jaiswal hit an unbeaten 70 off 40 in the previous outing.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was excellent with the ball in the previous game, picking up 4 for 22 in four overs. He has taken nine wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.50 and strike rate of 16. Back him to come good in this game.

RR vs MI IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel’s fantasy ownership for this game is just around 24%. He has scored 238 runs in nine innings this season at an average of nearly 40 while striking at 150.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is picked by only 22% fantasy teams for this game. He offers a good differential value. The leg-spinner has taken 10 wickets in eight games this season.

RR vs MI IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Shimrom Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer has been batting at number six and is averaging just 23 in the competition. Considering all the factors, leaving him out would be a better option.

Naman Dhir

Naman Dhir is an excellent player but bats lower down the order in this MI line-up and doesn’t bowl much. You can avoid picking him for this game.

RR vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

