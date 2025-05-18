News
RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction for match 59 of the IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 59 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: May 18, 2025 - 3 min read

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 59 between RR and PBKS.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction for match 59 of the IPL 2025.

Match no. 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals have been eliminated from the playoffs contention and will be playing for pride. They have won only three games in the tournament while losing nine. RR fell short by 1 run in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders despite Riyan Parag’s stunning 95 off 45 deliveries.

Punjab Kings are placed third with 15 points from 11 games, winning seven games and losing only thrice. They beat Lucknow Super Giants by 37 runs in the previous game. Prabhsimran Singh starred with 91 runs in 48 deliveries while Arshdeep Singh snared 3 for 16 in four overs.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Prabhsimran Singh 

Prabhsimran Singh is having his best season in the IPL, consistently providing good starts to Punjab Kings. He has piled on 437 runs at an average of nearly 40 while striking at 170. The right-hand batter has smashed four fifties, including 91 in the previous game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal 

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been superb for Rajasthan Royals at the top of the order. With 473 runs, he’s one of leading run-scorers in the tournament. The left-hand batter is averaging 43 while striking at 153. Jaiswal has hit five half centuries in the season. 

Shreyas Iyer 

The Punjab Kings skipper has been sensational in the IPL 2025. Shreyas Iyer has compiled 405 runs in the competition at an excellent strike rate of 180 while averaging over 50. Shreyas has crossed the fifty-run mark on four occasions. 

RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Lhuan-dre Pretorius 

Coming in as a replacement player, Lhuan-dre Pretorius is likely to get a game here. A promising South African batter had an impressive SA20 campaign, and could be a good differential pick here. 

Nehal Wadhera 

Nehal Wadhera has done a pretty good job in the middle order for Punjab Kings. He has scored 210 runs in nine innings at an average of 30 while striking at 149. 

ALSO READ: 

RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Shimrom Hetmyer 

Shimron Hetmyer has had an underwhelming season with the bat, averaging just 22. His lower batting position also means you can leave him out of your fantasy team. 

Azmatullah Omarzai 

Azmatullah Omarzai is likely to feature in this match with Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis unavailable. His bowling hasn’t been effective and he bats too low in the order. With that in mind, you can avoid picking him.   

RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction.

