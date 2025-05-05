News
SRH vs DC top captaincy picks for match 55 in IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 5, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 55 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 55 between SRH and DC.

SRH vs DC top captaincy picks for match 55 in IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against each other in match no. 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad. 

Sunrisers have managed to win only three out of their 10 matches, and are pretty much eliminated from the playoffs race. They are coming off a 38-run defeat against Gujarat Titans, failing to chase 225. Abhishek Sharma was the lone fighter with 74 off 41 deliveries.  

Delhi Capitals have 12 points from 10 games but have lost three of the last four games. They went down against Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs in the previous game while chasing 205. Faf du Plessis hit 62 off 45 while Axar Patel struck 43 off 23. Vipraj Nigam also smashed 38 off 19 but it wasn’t enough.

SEE IPL 2025 PLAYOFFS SCENARIOS FOR ALL TEAMS

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Axar Patel 

Axar Patel is a top captaincy option in this game thanks to his all-round ability. He has been at number 4-5, and has scored 232 runs at an average of 29 and strike rate of 161. Axar has been excellent with the ball in the last couple of games, picking 2 for 27 and 2 for 19. 

Abhishek Sharma 

Abhishek Sharma has been inconsistent this season but remains a top captaincy option for his ability to go big. He has accumulated 314 runs in the tournament at an average of 31 and strike rate of 180. The explosive opener has blasted 141 off 55 and 74 off 41 in two of the last five innings.

Nicholas Pooran 

KL Rahul is having a solid IPL season for Delhi Capitals this year. He has batted in the middle order, and has scored 371 runs at an average of 53 while striking at 146. Rahul has hit three half centuries in nine innings. 

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Karun Nair 

Karun Nair’s fantasy ownership has dropped significantly after a series of failures. But he can be a great differential pick. Karun bats in the top order and that gives him plenty of time in the middle. 

Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat is coming off a three-wicket haul in the previous game against Gujarat Titans. Bowling in death overs, he will have a good chance of taking wickets.

ALSO READ: 

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Nitish Kumar Reddy 

Nitish Kumar Reddy has had an ordinary season, averaging just 24 with the bat and striking at 120. Leaving him out would be a wise decision. 

Mohammed Shami 

Mohammed Shami hasn’t looked anywhere near his best, picking only six wickets in nine innings this season. You can avoid picking him for this game. 

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction.

