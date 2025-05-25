News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction for match 68 in IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 68 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 3 min read

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 68 between SRH and KKR.

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction for match 68 in IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns in match no. 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both these teams have been knocked out of the tournament and will be hoping to end the season on a winning note. 

The champions of the previous season, KKR have managed only 12 points from 13 games with five wins and six defeats. Their previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru was washed out. 

SRH have only 11 points to their credit, having won five games and losing seven. They are coming off a 42-run victory over RCB in the previous game. Ishan Kishan blasted 94 not-out in 48 balls to help the side post 231 before Pat Cummins snared 3 for 28. 

SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Heinrich Klaasen 

Heinrich Klaasen has only one fifty-plus score in the tournament but has got starts consistently. He has accumulated 382 runs at a strike rate of 157 while averaging 35. He has batted at number four in the last couple of games, increasing his fantasy value. 

Abhishek Sharma 

Abhishek Sharma has played a few good knocks in the tournament, and remains a top captaincy option. He has scored 407 runs from 12 innings at an average of 34 and strike rate of 192. Abhishek has hit one century and two half centuries in the season. 

Ajinkya Rahane 

Ajinkya Rahane has been the best batter for KKR this season. He has scored 375 runs from 11 innings at an average 37.5 while striking at 146. Rahane has hit three half centuries in the campaign, and can be a good captaincy candidate.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Nitish Kumar Reddy 

Nitish Kumar Reddy has picked two wickets in the last two games. He hasn’t fired with the bat in the season but he has bowled in the last two overs, making him a good differential option for this game. 

Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat has taken eight wickets from six games at an economy of 7.61. He has picked up one three-wicket haul, and can be a good differential pick. 

ALSO READ: 

SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Aniket Verma

Aniket Verma played a couple of great knocks at the beginning of the season but hasn’t done much since. Given his batting position, he can be left out. 

Ramandeep Singh 

KKR haven’t utilised Ramandeep Singh well this season and his form hasn’t been great either. He bats too low and should be avoided.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction
SRH vs KKR Predictions
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

Most Runs for CSK in IPL 2025 Top 5 List ft Dewald Brevis

Who Finished As Highest Run-scorer For CSK in IPL 2025? Top 5 List of Players ft. Dewald Brevis

5:39 pm
CX Staff Writer
Punjab Kings Co-owner Preity Zinta Slams Third Umpires Decision During Their Clash Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

‘I Rest My Case’: Punjab Kings Co-owner Preity Zinta Slams Third Umpire’s Decision During Their Clash Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals won by six wickets.
5:35 pm
Sreejita Sen
SRH vs KKR Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

SRH vs KKR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today IPL 2025 Match

KKR could look to make a few changes.
5:25 pm
Sagar Paul
Rating Rajasthan Royals Player Performances in IPL 2025 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets 1010, India Pacer 410

Rating Rajasthan Royals Player Performances in IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets 10/10, India Pacer 4/10

Only three players get more than five points.
4:52 pm
Sagar Paul
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a springboard for talents over the years and the ongoing IPL 2025 season hasn't been any different

3 Underrated Young Indian Batters Who Could Have Great IPL Careers Ft. Former and Current CSK Stars

4:21 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Ayush Mhatre Punishes Arshad Khan for 28 Runs in an Over During GT vs CSK Clash in IPL 2025

[WATCH] Ayush Mhatre Punishes Arshad Khan for 28 Runs in an Over During GT vs CSK Clash in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings were off to a confident start against Gujarat Titans.
5:14 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.