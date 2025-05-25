Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 68 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 68 between SRH and KKR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns in match no. 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both these teams have been knocked out of the tournament and will be hoping to end the season on a winning note.

The champions of the previous season, KKR have managed only 12 points from 13 games with five wins and six defeats. Their previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru was washed out.

SRH have only 11 points to their credit, having won five games and losing seven. They are coming off a 42-run victory over RCB in the previous game. Ishan Kishan blasted 94 not-out in 48 balls to help the side post 231 before Pat Cummins snared 3 for 28.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen has only one fifty-plus score in the tournament but has got starts consistently. He has accumulated 382 runs at a strike rate of 157 while averaging 35. He has batted at number four in the last couple of games, increasing his fantasy value.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has played a few good knocks in the tournament, and remains a top captaincy option. He has scored 407 runs from 12 innings at an average of 34 and strike rate of 192. Abhishek has hit one century and two half centuries in the season.

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has been the best batter for KKR this season. He has scored 375 runs from 11 innings at an average 37.5 while striking at 146. Rahane has hit three half centuries in the campaign, and can be a good captaincy candidate.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy has picked two wickets in the last two games. He hasn’t fired with the bat in the season but he has bowled in the last two overs, making him a good differential option for this game.

Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat has taken eight wickets from six games at an economy of 7.61. He has picked up one three-wicket haul, and can be a good differential pick.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Aniket Verma

Aniket Verma played a couple of great knocks at the beginning of the season but hasn’t done much since. Given his batting position, he can be left out.

Ramandeep Singh

KKR haven’t utilised Ramandeep Singh well this season and his form hasn’t been great either. He bats too low and should be avoided.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

